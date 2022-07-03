“Good for him long-term” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts as player linked with Birmingham City move

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Przemyslaw Placheta could be set to swap Carrow Road for St. Andrews this week with a loan deal between Norwich City and Birmingham City said to be an option for the player this summer.

As per Polish outlet Meczyki, a loan move to the Blues is the most likely option for the 24-year-old at this stage.

It remains unclear whether or not the sacking off Lee Bowyer yesterday has affected Birmingham’s transfer interest in the player.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW‘s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes for his thoughts on Placheta’s potential switch to the Blues.

“Placheta is a strange one because he had a lot of promise but I think he’s now been with us for two years and he’s not really achieved very much at all.” Zeke told FLW.

“He’s now sort of being touted as one of the worst players that we ever had, which may be harsh, may not be harsh, but I’m hoping that if he does end up at Birmingham then he could get a bit more game time and a few sort of games under his belt – a run of games.

Literally 99% of Norwich City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Canaries quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1908 1914 1920

“He doesn’t really ever get that. We don’t really give him much of an opportunity. So, I think it [a move to Birmingham] is gonna be good for him long-term.”

The Verdict

Things have not quite worked out for Przemyslaw Placheta at Norwich City.

He was in and out of the side as Norwich won promotion in 2020/21 and only featured 12 times in the Premier League last season.

Having won 7 international caps there is clearly a player in there and as such, a fresh start at Birmingham could be exactly what the 24-year-old needs.

It might be worth Norwich holding out until Birmingham’s new manager is in place, though, to ensure Placheta fits in their plans.