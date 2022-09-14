“Good for both parties” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts as Reading eye up fresh deal

Reading are closing in on re-signing striker Andy Carroll, as per a report from the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals, who sit third in the Championship standings, have made a strong start to the new campaign but are still looking to bolster competition levels within the squad.

Carroll made a good impression during a short stint with the club last time, proceeding to finish the campaign at West Brom under Steve Bruce.

With reports suggesting that a return to Reading is on the cards, Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts on this latest update to Football League World: “Andy Carroll’s 33 now.

“He’s struggled with injuries in the latter part of his career. He has been a very good player, and he is a good player on his day.

“We know the situation Reading are in and Paul Ince has done a fantastic job to be sat third in the Championship when everybody expected them to be relegation fodders. He’s doing a fantastic job there.

So, it’s getting another body in and as I say Andy Carroll can do a very, very good job for this Reading side.

“In the short term, I think it’s good for both parties.”

The verdict

Carroll proved to be an excellent addition at The Select Car Leasing Stadium last time out, so it is no real surprise that the Royals are interested once again.

Of course, Lucas Joao has started this season in strong form, and Shane Long has proven to be a shrewd addition, but an opportunity to sign Carroll will certainly appeal to Ince.

As Palmer alludes to, a lot of people expected the Royals to struggle ahead of the 2022/23 season, and whilst the campaign is still in its infancy, their start, combined with the potential addition of Carroll will keep fans upbeat.

Carroll’s physicality, attacking intelligence and technical ability would make him a welcomed addition at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.