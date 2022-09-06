“Good for all parties” – Carlton Palmer delivers thoughts after EFL club strike deal for Sheffield Wednesday man

Alex Hunt secured a permanent transfer from Sheffield Wednesday to Grimsby Town on Deadline Day.

The central midfielder, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Mariners during the first half of last season, will now be looking to kick on with the League Two outfit.

Hunt proceeded to spend the second half of the last campaign with Oldham Athletic, with the Latics going on to suffer relegation to the National League.

Sharing his thoughts on the young midfielder and how he assesses the move to Grimsby, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He was there on loan last season. He did very well as Grimsby got promoted. Paul (Hurst), he’s made no secret of the fact that he wanted to bring the player in. The player’s made no secret of wanting to go.

“He’s not made a lot of appearances for Sheffield Wednesday since he made his debut in 2019. I think, something like 17 appearances. So as a young player you need to play. With the way that Sheffield Wednesday have gone about their business this season, it’s very unlikely that he’s going to feature, so I think it’s good for all parties.

The verdict

A player who brings technical ability, tenacity and intelligence to the midfield position, this is a positive signing for Hurst and Co. at Grimsby.

Evidently a player with lots of talent, and an incredibly high ceiling, the fact that the Mariners were able to agree a permanent deal adds even more excitement to this move.

Of course, Grimsby are in the higher division now and have made some strong additions, so he will have to work hard to see regular minutes.

However, he has all the right attributes to thrive with the League Two outfit this season, with the Mariners hoping to make it back-to-back promotions after what has been a positive start.