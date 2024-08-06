Highlights Liam Cooper targeted by Watford after leaving Leeds United, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.

Watford needs more second-tier experienced players after disappointing 2023/24 season.

Cooper, with 284 appearances for Leeds, could be a solid option for Watford's defensive lineup.

Liam Cooper has been made a target for Watford this summer, after he was released by Leeds United at the end of last season, having spent nearly ten years in Yorkshire.

Tom Cleverley has enquired about a deal for the centre-back, who made 284 appearances for Leeds in his time at Elland Road. According to Leeds Live, Watford are one of several clubs to have taken a look at Cooper, who will now be anxiously waiting for a move, with the new Championship campaign just days away.

Blackburn Rovers have come closest to securing the services of the 32-year-old, but manager John Eustace admitted at the end of July that talks had slowed between the two parties.

Watford will be looking for more second tier experience after a majorly disappointing 2023/24, in which they had their lowest finish since the 2009/10 campaign, when they finished 16th in the Championship.

Cooper is a solid option for Watford

Cooper featured 15 times in the league for Leeds last season, the fewest appearances he has made in a campaign since his transfer from Chesterfield in August 2014. A combination of a foot injury at the start, as well as impressive performances from Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu forced him to watch on from the sideline.

Nevertheless, he has not forgotten how to perform, and can be utilised by the Hornets if a deal is agreed.

Liam Cooper's 2023/24 Leeds United Championship Stats (Sofascore) Appearances 15 Starts 8 Average Minutes 47 Passing Accuracy (%) 90% Clean Sheets 2 Duels Won (%) 57%

FLW's Watford Fan Pundit, Justin Beattie, accepts that the club cannot attract the stars that they have done in the past but will be able to get the best out of the centre-back.

He said: "What we do know about Liam Cooper is he's done it at Leeds, and we're not in the position now of making big headline signings.

"So, if we're going to go for good freebies, we could do a lot worse than go for this player."

Possibility of Hoedt deal failure could end Watford's interest

Watford do have options at centre-back, but, Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have had a major interest in the 30-year-old who made 48 appearances for the Hornets in all compeitions last season, however, a knee injury against Wycombe Wanderers has cast doubts over the transfer being completed, as per Turkish outlet Haber Anlik.

James believes that although there is the possibility that Hoedt may be stuck at Watford for the time being, Cooper could still be a decent addition: "It looks as though this might have been set up to be a like-for-like for Wesley Hoedt, who was rumoured to be going off to Trabzonspor, but that may now not happen as he got injured during a pre-season friendly.

"Let's see what transpires with Hoedt but, on the face of it, Cooper looks like a good fit for Watford."