‘Good feeling’, Bye bye FA Cup’ – These Millwall fans have mixed emotions as team news for Crystal Palace clash emerges

Millwall have made just two changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Bristol City in their last match to take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round this afternoon.

Gary Rowett has had a building injury list to contend with in recent weeks and the headline news is that sadly Jed Wallace is not fit to feature in the matchday squad for the South London derby.

George Long replaces Bartosz Bialkowski between the sticks and Scott Malone comes in for Murray Wallace at left wing back. There is a place on the bench for 15-year-old Zak Lovelace who made his senior debut for the club at the back end of December.

Daniel Ballard and Murray Wallace are also absent, meaning that Alex Pearce remains at the heart of the back three to battle against the attacking talents of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Tom Bradshaw will be desperate to continue his impressive goalscoring form in the club’s biggest game of the season so far, with Benik Afobe partnering him up top looking to challenge Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Millwall fans on Twitter, to the line-up announcement…

