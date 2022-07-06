“Would be a really exciting addition” – Derby County player on Coventry City’s transfer radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County starlet Louie Sibley has emerged as a potential transfer target for Coventry City this summer.

The versatile midfielder made 26 Championship appearances for the Rams as they were relegated to League One last campaign, but caught the eye yet again with some fine performances.

Now, according to Football Insider, Coventry City are the club leading the chase for the 20-year-old ‘sensation’ this summer.

The Sky Blues are said to be lining up a bid for Sibley, although they do face competition from other Championship clubs, the report states.

In a further update, CoventryLive report that the Sky Blues are not currently lining up a bid, but that the young player is on the Sky Blues’ radar.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the transfer links between Sibley and the Sky Blues.

Declan Harte

Coventry would be a great next destination for the youngster, with Mark Robins having a proven track record of giving young players a chance in the team.

The Sky Blues’ boss also has proven himself capable of developing those players and improving their abilities.

Coventry are also a club on the rise, with the team performing well the last few years while consistently improving season on season.

Given the level of interest in Callum O’Hare from elsewhere, perhaps he could even end up having to step into the team in a significant capacity depending on how Robins attempts to work the shape of the team in his possible absence.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a good move for Sibley.

He has shown that he is capable of playing at Championship level over the last few seasons, and a move to Coventry would be a good environment to continue his development.

Mark Robins has shown he can get the best out of young players in recent times and there is no reason that couldn’t happen with Sibley, too.

However, the above being said, if Sibley can be patient and remain at Derby, it could be an even better idea.

The Rams are building a strong team ahead of their League One campaign and will be targeting an immediate return to the second-tier next season.

Having come through their academy, it may be that Sibley would prefer to be playing in the second-tier and developing his career with the Rams.

Can you just imagine what a hero he would be if he rejected Championship interest this summer and helped fire Derby back to the Championship as one of their own?

Sam Rourke

Would be a really exciting addition for the Sky Blues.

Sibley is a player with a lot of ability and at just the age of 20, he has shown he is capable of playing to a proficient standard in the second tier.

You’d trust Mark Robins to get the best out of Sibley if he did arrive with the Sky Blues boss having worked wonders with numerous players over the last few seasons.

With Callum O’Hare mainly being deployed in a central attacking midfield role means it would probably mean that Sibley would be deployed on either the left or the right, two areas of the pitch that he is no stranger to.

If the financials of this deal suit all parties, it could be a really shrewd pick-up for the Sky Blues.