‘Good decision’, ‘Wait, what?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Andre Green has left the club to join Slovan Bratislava on a permanent basis.

Andre Green has completed his permanent transfer to Slovak Super Liga side @SKSlovan. We would like to wish @AndreGreen_ all the best for the future #swfc pic.twitter.com/6QOpcyU1JJ — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 19, 2021

The versatile forward only signed for the Owls at the start of the year, featuring in 11 league games in the Championship in the previous campaign.

Green was clearly in Darren Moore’s plans this season, as he had started the first three fixtures but he was not involved for the midweek win over Fleetwood Town.

That’s because he is on the move, with Wednesday announcing the departure of the 23-year-old on social media this evening.

It’s a great opportunity for Green, who will be playing European football with Slovan, and he could be involved in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Olympiacos next week.

With this move coming out the blue, it took Owls supporters by surprise, although many weren’t too disappointed considering Moore has plenty of attacking options at the club.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer news…

Wait. What? — Jack Doona (@jackdoona) August 19, 2021

Thank god — Jacob Brunt (@JacobBrunt3) August 19, 2021

Great move by Wednesday 👌 — Adam Martin (@trickyadz) August 19, 2021

Good move for all involved. Good luck to him — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) August 19, 2021

Good decision, wednesday overloaded in the wide positions, and getting money too. Win win — JBH (@JBH_swfc) August 19, 2021

don’t know why some of our fans are laughing like he’s not off to play european football — Biggy (@swfcBW) August 19, 2021

That’s random thought he had a bit about him just needed time and confidence — Steven Whitworth (@swfcste89) August 19, 2021