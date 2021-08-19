Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good decision’, ‘Wait, what?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Andre Green has left the club to join Slovan Bratislava on a permanent basis.

The versatile forward only signed for the Owls at the start of the year, featuring in 11 league games in the Championship in the previous campaign.

Green was clearly in Darren Moore’s plans this season, as he had started the first three fixtures but he was not involved for the midweek win over Fleetwood Town.

That’s because he is on the move, with Wednesday announcing the departure of the 23-year-old on social media this evening.

It’s a great opportunity for Green, who will be playing European football with Slovan, and he could be involved in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Olympiacos next week.

With this move coming out the blue, it took Owls supporters by surprise, although many weren’t too disappointed considering Moore has plenty of attacking options at the club.

