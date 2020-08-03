‘Good decision,’ ‘No-brainer’ – These Birmingham fans react as Blues weigh up player deal

Birmingham City have been in talks with goalkeeper Lee Camp over the future and have offered him the chance to stay at the club, though likely as a number two.

The Blues just about kept themselves above water in the Sky Bet Championship last season as they avoided relegation despite poor form after the restart.

Aitor Karanka is now at the helm, too, and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on with experience in the league with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough on his CV.

Certainly, he’ll have an idea of who he wants to keep and who he wants to sell and it appears as though Camp is one man the club is willing to keep hold of, though he will have to be happy with being a number two.

We Are Birmingham reported:

We understand that #BCFC have been in talks to retain Lee Camp at the club as a number 2. It is now up to the 35 year old to decide if he wants to stay at St Andrew’s. — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) August 3, 2020

Naturally, this has fans on Twitter talking and most are pleased with the idea, though some have voiced complaints too.

Let’s see what has been said:

Get rid — Bluenose27 (@Jotaaaalad) August 3, 2020

Good for the dressing room — … (@11223E44) August 3, 2020

Up the Campdinho. — 🔶️ 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝗟𝗨𝗠𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 🔶️ (@theLUMSTAR) August 3, 2020

Good hopefully bright new keeper coming in (plz don’t be trueman no 1) — Tom (@Tom12956152) August 3, 2020

Good move that by the club, obviously all down to weather Camp wants to go elsewhere and be 1st choice. He's good for the dressing room and Is on very low wages, think It's a no brainer to keep him as backup. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) August 3, 2020

People moaning about him being a number 2 🥴🥴🥴 — Jordan (@Jssstan) August 3, 2020

Good decision. Although if he wanted to pursue 1st team football elsewhere I wouldn't begrudge him. Had a solid season and one of very few who can come away from it with added respect — – (@j194_) August 3, 2020

Absolutely fine as a number 2. I think people forget that it's very difficult to sign a keeper who's happy to be on the bench. — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) August 3, 2020

Keep Camp as backup. Get a younger better keeper. Send Trueman on loan for the season with a recall option. It's simple. — Raouf Swedek (@Raouf_B9) August 3, 2020