‘Good decision,’ ‘No-brainer’ – These Birmingham fans react as Blues weigh up player deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City have been in talks with goalkeeper Lee Camp over the future and have offered him the chance to stay at the club, though likely as a number two.

The Blues just about kept themselves above water in the Sky Bet Championship last season as they avoided relegation despite poor form after the restart.

Aitor Karanka is now at the helm, too, and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on with experience in the league with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough on his CV.

Certainly, he’ll have an idea of who he wants to keep and who he wants to sell and it appears as though Camp is one man the club is willing to keep hold of, though he will have to be happy with being a number two.

We Are Birmingham reported:

Naturally, this has fans on Twitter talking and most are pleased with the idea, though some have voiced complaints too.

Let’s see what has been said:


