Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

‘Good decision’, ‘In Adams we trust’ – These Bradford City fans react to club announcement

Published

28 mins ago

on

Bradford City have announced a departure today with recruitment director Lee Turnbull leaving the club by mutual consent.

Turnbull arrived at Valley Parade in December 2020 when Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars were still in the dugout, and he was tasked with setting up  the club’s transfer plans and scouting network.

There has been mass changes in terms of the playing staff at the Bantams in the previous two windows but just two weeks after the summer transfer window closed, Turnbull finds himself out of a job.

Quiz: 26 questions about Bradford City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Per the Yorkshire Post, Adams is set to reveal a new recruitment setup in the near future but there is no bad blood with Turnbull’s departure, with chief executive Ryan Sparks wishing him well.

“Lee is a friend of our football club and will always be welcome back at Valley Parade,” Sparks said, per the Yorkshire Post.

“We have parted on good terms, and I know he is right behind the club moving forward.”

Bradford fans have been reacting to the news and have been speculating that it may have been a decision by Adams to have Turnbull’s services dispensed of.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good decision’, ‘In Adams we trust’ – These Bradford City fans react to club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: