‘Good decision’, ‘In Adams we trust’ – These Bradford City fans react to club announcement

Bradford City have announced a departure today with recruitment director Lee Turnbull leaving the club by mutual consent.

Turnbull arrived at Valley Parade in December 2020 when Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars were still in the dugout, and he was tasked with setting up the club’s transfer plans and scouting network.

There has been mass changes in terms of the playing staff at the Bantams in the previous two windows but just two weeks after the summer transfer window closed, Turnbull finds himself out of a job.

Quiz: 26 questions about Bradford City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Per the Yorkshire Post, Adams is set to reveal a new recruitment setup in the near future but there is no bad blood with Turnbull’s departure, with chief executive Ryan Sparks wishing him well.

“Lee is a friend of our football club and will always be welcome back at Valley Parade,” Sparks said, per the Yorkshire Post.

“We have parted on good terms, and I know he is right behind the club moving forward.”

Bradford fans have been reacting to the news and have been speculating that it may have been a decision by Adams to have Turnbull’s services dispensed of.

Unpopular opinion: Greg Abbott did better recruitment then Lee Turnbull (not being biased as we share a last name👀) https://t.co/xHa1chT7vs — Jameś🦉 (@Jabotelli_) September 15, 2021

Weird one this, thought we were happy with our signings. Doesn’t sound very good at all. Hopefully a good fresh face with a good background can come in for January but very confusing one #BCAFC https://t.co/y0jvMebLUX — FrankPargeter_ (@FrankPargeter) September 15, 2021

Derek Adams is the Chairman, CEO, Recruiter and Team Manager and there is nothing anybody can do about it #bcafc https://t.co/rm4BtE06dG — Chris Hilton (@ChrisHilton83) September 15, 2021

Good decision imo. brought in the right players to save us from relegation but it sounds like Derek and Ryan weren’t happy with the recruitment this summer — Oliver (@OD_bcafc) September 15, 2021

Obviously he couldn’t recruit right. In Adams we trust let Adams get his recruiting team in — St Peter ๙๙๙ (@crackingpete) September 15, 2021

It's been an average few weeks, but is it really time to push the panic button? I thought targets for January etc had been identified… seems strange from the outside — 𝓖𝔀𝔂𝓵 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮𝔂 (@GwylDavey) September 15, 2021

The clowns may change but the Circus stays the same — Steve Bartle (@SJBWho77) September 15, 2021

lets be honest we had plenty of time after the angol injury to sort it out and it was a shambles. someone had to pay the price i suppose #bcafc — liam gill (@gillybcafc) September 15, 2021