‘Good deal’, ‘Not surprised’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s permanent departure is confirmed

Watford have confirmed that Craig Dawson will sign permanently for West Ham United at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The defender signed for the Hammers on loan for this year’s campaign back in October 2020, and went on to make 15 league appearances for the Premier League side.

He has gone on to play his part in West Ham United’s push for a top-four finish in the Premier League, which is a real possibility for David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers are currently sat fourth in the table, after recently beating Wolves 3-2 in their most recent match on Monday evening.

Dawson signed for Watford back in 2019, and made 31 appearances in total for the Hornets, before departing after the club were relegated from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dawson’s permanent departure from Vicarage Road.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Gone from having the turning circle of the QE2 to prime Maldini within 6 months. Funny that — Nicholas Smith (@NicktheHornet) April 6, 2021

Good deal for both parties. An unfair scapegoat for last season with many other players also playing below expectations. Knowing he is cleared from the wage bill is good news as we move forward now. Hopefully top 4 for WHU and another bonus payment. — Nick DA (@gwr_nick) April 6, 2021

All the best to him. — 🐝⚽️🎵🎶☕️ (@watfordfocus) April 6, 2021

SIUUUUUUUUUUU BYE BYE — Fred (@fred_garrett1) April 6, 2021

Good — Mark Tomlin (@marktomlin1962) April 6, 2021

Hard to think that this is anything other than best for all involved. No hard feelings, wasn’t meant to be, good luck for the future. Simple as that! #watfordfc https://t.co/DiwVDGB46F — From The Rookery End (@watfordpodcast) April 6, 2021

best news i’ve ever received https://t.co/8mawoXboKF — Henry (@Henry_Tasker) April 6, 2021

I’m not being biased when I say Francisco Sierralta is levels above Dawson. https://t.co/NBaCxGTfuq — Jack (@JackCian99) April 6, 2021