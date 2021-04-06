‘Good deal’, ‘Not surprised’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s permanent departure is confirmed

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watford have confirmed that Craig Dawson will sign permanently for West Ham United at the end of the 2020/21 season. 

The defender signed for the Hammers on loan for this year’s campaign back in October 2020, and went on to make 15 league appearances for the Premier League side.

He has gone on to play his part in West Ham United’s push for a top-four finish in the Premier League, which is a real possibility for David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers are currently sat fourth in the table, after recently beating Wolves 3-2 in their most recent match on Monday evening.

Dawson signed for Watford back in 2019, and made 31 appearances in total for the Hornets, before departing after the club were relegated from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dawson’s permanent departure from Vicarage Road.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


