‘Good deal for all parties’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to potential player exit

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester City are keen to keep hold of Derby County loanee Scott Carson ahead of next season.

The 34-year-old made the surprise switch to City in the summer, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan move to the Etihad Stadium.

Carson was brought in as cover for Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, and is yet to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side in any competition as of yet.

Carson’s experience will have been hugely important for Ederson this season, and the Etihad could be a perfect destination for the Derby man to end his career at.

With only one year left on his deal at Pride Park, Derby could be set to lose Carson for good, with City reportedly keen to keep hold of the veteran shot-stopper.

Carson – who has made 171 appearances for Derby since joining from Wigan in 2015 – was a key player in the first-half of last season under Frank Lampard, but the emergence of Kelle Roos pushed him down the pecking order and ultimately led to his summer exit.

Plenty of Derby fans have had their say on the potential departure of Carson, as Phillip Cocu continues to build and utilise a youthful squad at Pride Park.

Here’s what they had to say…

10 million and he's theirs — Jake (@JakeBarker1212) June 21, 2020

24 million he’s yours — Samuel ツ (@samueldcfc) June 21, 2020

Be interesting if we get a fee. — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) June 21, 2020

Year left on his contract surely can’t let him go for nothing even a small fee is better then nothing — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) June 21, 2020

Derby get a decent fee? Or free? — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) June 21, 2020

Yep. If City want him that much it'll cost them. — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) June 21, 2020

Probably get a small fee and some decent wages off the books. Good deal for all parties. — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile at Derby we've got 2 that couldn't catch a cold — wayne murby (@waynem75) June 21, 2020

£8m should cover it 👍🏻 — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) June 21, 2020