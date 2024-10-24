Carlton Palmer has praised Daniel Farke for his decision to bring Brenden Aaronson back into the fold at Leeds United at the start of this season.

The USMNT international was an unpopular figure among the Elland Road faithful after the club's relegation from the Premier League in 2023, during which he hardly justified the reported £25m price tag paid to RB Salzburg under the management of Jesse Marsch the previous summer.

However, after another season of struggle on loan with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, the 24-year-old stated he had "unfinished business" upon his return to West Yorkshire in the summer - a mantra which he has certainly stuck by in the early weeks of the Championship season as Farke's side look to mount a second successive promotion bid.

Carlton Palmer praises Daniel Farke and Brenden Aaronson amid strong Leeds United form

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former United defender has praised the German for what is looking like an inspired decision to renew faith in the attacking midfielder, as well as Aaronsen's ability to step-up when needed most amid a well-documented injury crisis in Leeds' midfield.

"I'm a big admirer of Daniel Farke," Palmer began. "I think he's a very, very good manager at Championship level. He's proven that time and time again."

"He was unlucky that Leeds United didn't get promotion last season given the points tally they got, and I fully expect them to get automatic promotion this season," he stated.

"It's been very difficult for Daniel Farke with key players picking up long-term injuries, but they still keep churning out results. They currently sit third on 22 points - three points behind the leaders, Sunderland."

"The last two results have been unbelievable against Sheffield United and Watford, given the injury situation," Palmer added.

"One of those players who's having a resurgence under Farke is Brenden Aaronson."

"I think it's the biggest storyline in the Championship this season," the former Leeds man declared. "He's now got three goals and an assist in 11 matches for Leeds United."

"Credit to Daniel Farke for keeping him in the mix and not offloading him in the summer. It's now looking a good call for Leeds United."

"He's needed players like Brenden to step up to the plate, given the long-term injuries."

Brenden Aaronson's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 11 Average Rating 7.02 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 4 Touches per Game 47.0 Key Passes per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles per Game 1.6 Duels Won per Game 4.5 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 24/10/24)

"I was really worried for Leeds United with the long-term injuries to key players, knowing there's such a long way until the January transfer window," the pundit continued.

"Hopefully Leeds will back Daniel Farke in the January transfer window, because he certainly needs to bring in a few quality players to help them get over the line in the Championship."

He concluded: "I think it's a must for Leeds to get back to the Premier League this season. But, it's been one hell of a decision to keep Brenden Aaronson in the mix, and it's working out brilliantly for them at present."

Brenden Aaronson's redemption arc has been pivotal to Leeds United's momentum

Whilst injuries and a subsequently significant lack of depth in certain areas of the squad have done their best to de-rail Leeds' strong start to the season, the re-introduction of Aaronson has been a key decision in aiding such a positive start to the campaign.

A key focus surrounding United this summer was how they would replace the influential duo of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

It would be fair to say that not many connected to the club could have foreseen the midfielder's influence when it comes to creativity, just weeks after being the subject of boos in a pre-season friendly against Valencia and the first game of the Championship campaign against Portsmouth, during which he found the net.

Besides the three goals and one assist to his name so far this season, which included a neat finish from close range against Watford on Tuesday night, Aaronson has been a creator in-chief for Farke, with four more big chances created and the accumulation of 1.4 key passes per game.

A lot of the criticism which surrounded the former Salzburg man during his Premier League struggles was a lack of physicality, but his skillset, agility and versatility have been welcomed and saved the club a lot of cash amid summer interest in the likes of Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer.