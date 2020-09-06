Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Good business', 'Terrible' – Contrasting reactions from these Derby County fans after transfer update

2 hours ago

Derby County are expected to lose Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe in the coming days, with the full-backs likely to join Sheffield United in a double deal that will be in excess of £10m.

The duo were important players for Phillip Cocu last season, as Bogle made 37 appearances and Lowe featuring in eight fewer in the Championship.

However, it appears as though the Rams will be cashing in on the pair after the Telegraph claimed they are on the verge of joining Chris Wilder’s side for over £10m.

The rumour was backed up by the fact that the two didn’t feature for Derby as they beat Barrow on penalties in their League Cup first round tie at Pride Park yesterday.

If confirmed, it would give Cocu the funds he will want to reinvest in the squad elsewhere but the idea of losing the full-backs hasn’t gone down well with all. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


