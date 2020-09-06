‘Good business’, ‘Terrible’ – Contrasting reactions from these Derby County fans after transfer update

Derby County are expected to lose Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe in the coming days, with the full-backs likely to join Sheffield United in a double deal that will be in excess of £10m.

The duo were important players for Phillip Cocu last season, as Bogle made 37 appearances and Lowe featuring in eight fewer in the Championship.

However, it appears as though the Rams will be cashing in on the pair after the Telegraph claimed they are on the verge of joining Chris Wilder’s side for over £10m.

The rumour was backed up by the fact that the two didn’t feature for Derby as they beat Barrow on penalties in their League Cup first round tie at Pride Park yesterday.

If confirmed, it would give Cocu the funds he will want to reinvest in the squad elsewhere but the idea of losing the full-backs hasn’t gone down well with all. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Percy has spoken so very reliable. Praying we get decent money for P&S reasons; Wisdom is excellent at right back and we have some very good kids to come through in those positions. Sounds like good (potentially )business to me — BelvoirRam 🐑 (@BelvoirRam) September 5, 2020

10m for both? Terrible business for Derby that, should be looking for at least 15m! I hope we have serious plans to replace 😠 — Matt Delaney (@MattieD3) September 5, 2020

Lost all faith in Cocu — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) September 5, 2020

As a Rams fan, you know what – they would be perfect for how Sheff Utd play and also under the management of Chris Wilder – would be sad to see them leave but a great opportunity for young professionals in a short career with good monies in & ready made replacements. All Derby 🐏 — D Brn. (@dbrnno) September 5, 2020

Unpopular opinion maybe . But if we signed Bogle and Lowe for 10M I’d feel robbed . #dcfc — Andy Bollington (@AJBollo) September 5, 2020

£10m for Bogle and Lowe is daylight robbery. Yet again selling our assets on the cheap, absolute disgrace Derby!!😡 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) September 5, 2020

If Derby have any sense then they will say the majority of the joint fee is for Lowe instead of Bogle. The lower the fee for Bogle the less money we have to pay Swindon for the sell on fee..#DCFC — Dan Green (@Daramsta17) September 5, 2020