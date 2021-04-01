‘Good business’ – Pundit urges Rangers to seal deal for Championship transfer target

Kevin Campbell believes that Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga would be a good addition for Rangers if they can seal a deal for the striker in the summer.

The 28-year-old is coming towards the end of his contract at the Riverside, and it has been suggested that Steven Gerrard wants to bring the ex-Nottingham Forest man in on a free transfer in the summer.

With the expectation at Ibrox to win the league again next season, as well as trying to reach the Champions League group stage, Assombalonga would be under pressure to deliver should he make the move north of the border.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Campbell explained why this would be a good signing for the Gers, and he even suggested the DR Congo international would be a good replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

“I think he’ll score a lot of goals in Scotland. Morelos will be out. I’m sure he wants to move. Britt Assombalonga would be a handful up in Scotland. He’d be a great replacement.

“He’ll do very well there. On a free too, good business, really great business.”

The verdict

It seems inevitable that Assombalonga will move in the summer, and you’d have to say that a switch to Rangers would be very good for the player.

But, despite Campbell’s confidence that he would do well, there would be doubts over whether he is good enough for Gerrard’s side and what they need. After all, he has managed just five goals this season.

Nevertheless, on a free, it’s a low-risk move that could pay off, and it will be interesting to see where the striker is playing his football next season.

