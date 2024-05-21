Highlights Ipswich may benefit from signing Zian Flemming at Millwall's asking price of £5million, says Carlton Palmer.

Flemming's stats show a decline in his second season but during his debut, he was successful in the Championship.

The potential signing presents low-risk business for Ipswich due to their financial backing and Flemming's proven impact.

Ipswich Town could be completing some sensible business if they sign Zian Flemming this summer, given Millwall's asking price for the attacker.

That's according to Carlton Palmer, who believes the 25-year-old has proven himself to be a useful option during his time in the Championship so far.

This has of course, been another incredible season for Ipswich, who have won a second consecutive promotion to seal a return to the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

As a result, the Tractor Boys must now strengthen their squad this summer, to ensure they can be competitive in the top-flight of English football.

One player who the Portman Road club have already been linked with ahead of the window, is Flemming.

Now it seems as though Palmer believes that may be a deal that Ipswich should indeed be looking to get done, given the amount they might have to pay Millwall to do that.

Ipswich backed to make Zian Flemming move

Flemming joined Millwall back in the summer of 2022, joining from top-flight side Fortuna Sittard in his home country of the Netherlands.

It is reported that the Championship side paid somewhere in the region of £1.7million to secure the services of the attacker, making him their club record signing.

After a prolific debut campaign in the second-tier of English football last season, the 25-year-old has struggled to make quite the same level of impact this time around.

Zian Flemming Millwall career record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 44 15 3 2023/24 48 8 5 As of 20th May 2024

As a result, journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that Millwall will demand £5million for the sale of Flemming this summer.

That comes just a year after they apparently turned down an £11million offer from another side who at the time had just won promotion to the Premier League, in the form of Burnley.

Palmer now seems to believe that is something Ipswich may want to take advantage of once the window opens.

When asked by Football League World if £5million was a fair price for Flemming, the former England international said: "He's had another solid stint in the Championship this season but the player is clearly ambitious and wants to go on and see what he can do.

"So he's stayed, he's been loyal when he could have forced a move through last season, he didn't. He's 25 years of age, last season he got 15 goals and three assists, this season eight goals and five assists.

"Very consistent, plays games consecutively, and obviously when you get the opportunity to go and play at a higher level of course you want to.

"So the likes of Ipswich are very very keen to bring Zian into the football club and it would represent good business for them on the basis of they were looking at £10-15million that was being offered for him last summer."

For their part, Millwall finished this season 13th in the Championship table. As things stand, there is one year remaining on Flemming's contract at The Den, although the club do apparently have an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Zian Flemming deal may be worth pursuing for Ipswich

It does seem as though this could be a deal that Ipswich should be trying to make happen, when considering the asking price that has been set for Flemming.

The Tractor Boys are of course, set for a major financial windfall following promotion to the Premier League, and have been well backed in recent years regardless of that as well.

As a result, the signing of Flemming from Millwall is one they should be able to afford easily, making it a low-risk deal for the club to pursue.

That could arguably make this a deal where it is hard for Ipswich to lose. If they stay in the Premier League next season it is mission accomplished, regardless of how Flemming performs.

However, if they do not stay up, they have a player in Flemming who is proven to be capable of making an impact in the Championship.

He could therefore thrive in what would be a strong side at this level the season after, meaning this does feel very much like a deal that is at least worth looking into for Millwall.