Burnley announced on Wednesday the permanent signing of defender Jordan Beyer from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The deal is believed to be in the region of £13 million and Beyer signed a four-year contract with the newly promoted side.

Who is Jordan Beyer?

Beyer joined Burnley in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal from the German side. The deal included a buy-option for the Clarets at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 22-year-old has made himself an integral part of Burnley’s defence, featuring 30 times in the league and contributing to the club conceding the fewest goals in the league.

This season was the German’s first taste of English football, having spent all of his football career in his home nation.

Beyer is a very composed defender whose attributes on the ball have made him fit in well at Burnley under the management of Vincent Kompany.

Therefore, with promotion secured and Premier League football in sight, it is no surprise that Burnley have secured the permanent services of Beyer.

Carlton Palmer on Burnley making Beyer’s move into permanent deal

Here at FLW we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Burnley signing Beyer on a permanent basis and whether he believes it is a good deal.

He told FLW: “Burnley have completed the permanent signing of Jordan Beyer for £13 million. Jordan was on a season long loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach, he's had an excellent season in the heart of Burnley’s defence, playing 35 times and in that time, they have kept 18 clean sheets in the process.

“At 22 and for £13 million this is really good business for the future of the football club. Burnley have done a contract with an agreement that they could sign in for £13 million, I'm sure had they not done that agreement they be looking at paying a lot more.

“I'm sure when they are into the recruitment for the Premier League, they will be paying a lot more for players, so £13 million is very ready good business for a very good player.”

It will not be a surprise to anyone that Burnley have looked to tie Beyer up on a permanent deal, as he’s been a huge success at the club and Kompany will no doubt be keen on keeping the nucleus of the team together even in the Premier League.

As Palmer says, Burnley will find there is a premium on players now as they are a Premier League team, so to get Beyer through the door in an amount like this is very good for the club.