Highlights QPR is in talks to re-sign Chris Martin, a big striker who played a significant role in helping the team retain their Championship status last season.

Martin's return would be a low-risk move for QPR as he is familiar with the club and has proven to be a threat in attack.

QPR is looking to strengthen their squad to ensure survival this season and Martin's experience and character could benefit the team both on and off the pitch.

Carlton Palmer believes that QPR would be making a smart signing if they bring Chris Martin back to the club.

QPR in talks to re-sign Chris Martin

The big striker joined the R’s in February earlier this year, agreeing a contract until the end of last season as the Londoners battled to stay in the league.

And, Martin played a big part in helping QPR retain their Championship status, as he scored four goals in 16 games, and his influence off the pitch was also credited as well.

However, with his deal expiring, it was announced in the summer that Martin would be moving on.

Yet, it’s been apparent for some weeks that a return could be on the cards, with the club in talks with the player over fresh terms as they look to boost Gareth Ainsworth’s squad outside of the window.

So, there is still hope that a deal will be reached, and Palmer told FLW that it would be a sensible addition for QPR.

“Chris Martin is 34, a veteran of the Championship. He would be an additional body to the squad, he played 16 games last season, scoring four goals, one of those was against Burnley, earning them a valuable point that helped them survive.

“If the right deal can be struck for both parties then it would represent good business, as QPR strive to survive again in the current campaign.”

Would this be a good signing for QPR?

Most would agree with Palmer’s assessment here, as it seems a pretty low-risk move for QPR, as Martin is available, he knows the club, and he would offer another threat in attack.

Even at 34-years-old, he has proven he is still a threat at this level, as he has the physicality to lead the line, he can win free-kicks, and, crucially, he can still weigh in with goals if the opportunities come his way.

Of course, in an ideal world you wouldn’t be relying on someone at that age to be your main man, but that wouldn’t be the case with QPR as Lyndon Dykes has now returned to fitness, and the form of Sinclaiir Armstrong has been a real positive for the club this season.

Therefore, Martin could have a more restricted role to play, yet he is still capable of offering a lot. Plus, as mentioned, his character and influence in the dressing room could be a big benefit to Ainsworth as well.

What next for QPR?

There’s been a lot of noise about QPR since their opening day defeat to Watford, but they’ve bounced back very well, winning two of the next four.

There is a spirit in the group, and fans will be more relaxed than they were after the dismal first 45 minutes of the season at Vicarage Road.

Nevertheless, the squad is still lacking in areas, and Ainsworth will know he has a battle on his hands to get this side comfortably clear of the relegation zone over the coming months, but he will believe it’s possible.

Next up for QPR is a home game against Sunderland after the international break.