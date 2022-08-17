“Good business” – Carlton Palmer shares initial thoughts after Watford strike agreement with Aston Villa

Watford have completed the signing of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, with the Hornets perhaps ready to see lots of forward line changes.

Although a loan signing, Watford possess the option to make Davis’ deal permanent if they are promoted to the Premier League next season.

Emmanuel Dennis has signed for Nottingham Forest, whilst Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro are on the radars of lots of Premier League clubs at present.

Davis spent a productive loan spell with Forest last time out, playing a big role in the club’s eventual promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Speaking to Football league World about the signing of the Aston Villa forward, Carlton Palmer said: “I think it’s good business.

“He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season. He’s a young player, he’s 24.

“Rob Edwards has a history of working with young players and getting the best out of them.”

The verdict

Davis has all the necessary attributes to light up the Championship, with his physicality and eye for a goal causing chaos during his temporary spell with the Reds last time out.

Not restricted to using his physicality all the time, Davis is also a strong runner with the ball and has an excellent turn of pace, matched by good technical ability.

Of course, the Watford front-line is taking a bit of a hit at the moment, but Davis is an excellent replacement for a player like Dennis.

The Hornets will have their sights set on winning promotion back to the top-flight, something that Davis will certainly help achieve.