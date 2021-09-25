‘Good business’ – Carlton Palmer hails West Brom summer transfer addition

Carlton Palmer has praised West Brom’s decision to bring in Kean Bryan on a free transfer during the summer.

The 24-year-old left Sheffield United at the end of last season, and had been on the lookout for a new club after departing Bramall Lane upon the expiry of his contract.

Bryan – who made only 13 appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season – signed for Albion on a free transfer earlier this month, at a time where Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea sustained injury problems.

Bryan made his debut for the Baggies last night, coming on for the final few minutes in their late 2-1 win over QPR, as he looks to continue building his fitness.

But speaking to Transfer Tavern, Carlton Palmer praised Albion’s decision to bring in Bryan, hailing it as “good business”.

He said: “Well, apparently they were interested in him in the summer but they weren’t able to get the deal over the line.

“I think Kean tried to get a club better than the Championship and it didn’t materialise for him so I think it’s good business for both parties now. He should be comfortable at that level, so it’s worked out for both parties.”

The Verdict

Bryan hasn’t been able to make an impact quite yet as he looks to build his fitness, after what was an uncertain start to the campaign for him.

He came in at a time where the Baggies were hit with some frustrating injury problems and they lacked real depth at the back too.

On a free transfer, it was certainly worth a punt.