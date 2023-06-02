Hibernian have accepted an offer from Millwall for forward Kevin Nisbet.

According to the BBC, the Lions have had a bid accepted for the 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window opening in a couple of weeks.

Nisbet was a transfer target for the Championship club in January, and even had an offer accepted by the Scottish club in the winter window.

However, personal terms could not be finalised, and the striker remained north of the border.

Will Millwall sign Kevin Nisbet this summer?

The Championship side faces competition from the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in the race to sign the Scotland international.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall will be able to convince Nisbet of a move to the Den given his refusal to make the switch in January.

Carlton Palmer believes that the arrival of the forward would be a great signing for Rowett's side.

But he is wary of the competition the London club faces to earn his signature.

“It has been reported that Millwall have agreed a fee for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Millwall were close to signing Kevin in the January transfer window.

“A deal was agreed, only for the player, at the last minute, to opt out of moving to Millwall.

“It is reported that Blackburn and Bristol City are keen on Nisbet, and he won’t be rushed on making a decision on where he will be playing his football next season.

“Should Gary Rowett pull off the transfer, it would represent good business, as the Scottish international has scored an impressive 12 goals from 20 appearances after returning from injury.”

Millwall narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season, falling out of the top six on the final day of the season due to a 4-3 loss to rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Would Kevin Nisbet be a good signing for Millwall?

Rowett clearly wants Nisbet given the club has pushed to sign him in January and very early in the summer window.

Millwall could use some stronger attacking options and Nisbet could be an upgrade at an affordable price.

This would be a good acquisition for Rowett’s side and will bolster their chances of fighting for promotion in what should be a very competitive Championship season.

However, his January reservations may still prevent him from opting to make the move, which will be a big concern for the club.