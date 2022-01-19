‘Good bit of business’, ‘Lovely’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer development

Sheffield Wednesday have had to wait a couple of weeks to finally make a move but they have dipped into the transfer market for the first time in the January window.

And Darren Moore has finally bolstered his defence with the acquisition of Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 24-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Exeter City in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £750,000 – that was after making just 13 league appearances for the Grecians.

Storey has played 83 times in the Championship for North End and started the club’s first 14 matches of the current season, and midway through that run he penned a new long-term contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2025.

He was eventually dropped though by then-head coach Frankie McAvoy and since former Owls striker Ryan Lowe’s appointment at the Lancashire side, Storey hasn’t been able to get a look in.

He now arrives at Hillsborough though with probably guaranteed game-time thanks to Wednesday’s desperate injury crisis at the back, which has seen the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson out with long-term injuries in recent months and Chey Dunkley has also joined them on the sidelines.

That means Storey is a much-needed addition and Owls fans have been reacting to the signing on social media.

Nice to get one over the line https://t.co/fS1bgobPvU — Kieran Mallett (@mallett_kieran) January 19, 2022

Solid addition for Sheffield Wednesday, this, in an area that desperately needed adding to. #SWFC https://t.co/TmGEV7DgZO — George Smith (@_GeorgeSmith99) January 19, 2022

Good business someone who has actually been playing mens football and doesn’t mean 5 weeks of training before he can start. — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) January 19, 2022

Good signing welcome to Wednesday 🦉💙🤍💙🤍 — Declan Sayles (@DeclanSayles) January 19, 2022

Good bit of business always looked solid when I've seen him play. Would of taken him over bath good age has played in regularly in a back 3 at Preston. Nice to see Wednesday changing approach on signings not giving out long term contracts to 30+ players ect. #swfc #UTO https://t.co/Jo3WxhUT1B — Conor Hill🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@Hill7Conor) January 19, 2022

Relief we signed a defender. Hope he shines — David J Wing (@djwing_wing) January 19, 2022

Good signing — Adamward_11 (@adam87436598) January 19, 2022