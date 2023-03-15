Gooch misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Sunderland XI that Mowbray should field v Sheff Utd

Sunderland will be looking to back up their recent victory over Norwich City by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United this evening.

The Black Cats managed to seal all three points at Carrow Road last weekend thanks to a first-half strike from Abdoullah Ba.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places, Sunderland know that they will need to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May.

Set to face a Blades outfit who are currently vying for automatic promotion, it will be intriguing to see how the Black Cats will fare in this particular fixture.

United have recently struggled with their consistency in the Championship as they have only accumulated nine points from their last seven league games.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Sunderland could line up against Paul Heckingbottom’s side…

Having opted to deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation against Norwich, Mowbray is likely to stick with this system for this evening’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson claimed his 11th clean-sheet of the season in his side’s meeting with Norwich and will be determined to add to this tally at the Stadium of Light tonight.

Danny Batth will feature in the heart of defence alongside Daniel Ballard who has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland since sealing a switch from Arsenal last year.

Luke O’Nien will feature in the left-back position while Trai Hume will be selected ahead of Lynden Gooch on the right-hand side of defence.

Gooch made his return from injury last weekend as a substitute and is likely to be used in this particular role again as he continues to build up his fitness levels.

Dan Neil will be selected to start in central midfield alongside Edouard Michut who has featured on 15 occasions in the Championship this season.

Ba is expected to occupy a more advanced role and will be keen to build upon his promising display against Norwich in tonight’s game.

As well as scoring the winner for Sunderland in this fixture, Ba also provided one key pass and completed one tackle as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.41.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts will be tasked with providing some creativity from their wide roles while Joe Gelhardt is set to lead the line again for Sunderland.

Gelhardt has provided three direct goal contributions in the Championship since sealing a loan move to the Black Cats from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

