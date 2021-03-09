‘Gonna get torn apart’, ‘Good to see’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI confirmed for Portsmouth clash

Sunderland will hope to continue their fine form when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth at Fratton Park this evening.

📝 Lee Johnson's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Follow the action… 📲👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 9, 2021

The Black Cats have won five and drawn one of their last six league games, which has seen them surge up the table. Lee Johnson’s side head into the fixture in fourth place, and just five points away from the automatic promotion places.

Therefore, confidence is high, so the boss has unsurprisingly decided to keep changes to a minimum, with Josh Scowen replacing Ollie Younger in the only switch from the team that beat Rochdale over the weekend.

Whilst the majority of fans were satisfied, there were a few who wanted more changes from Johnson. Notably, a few were surprised that Chris Maguire hasn’t been given a start, and others are concerned that Callum McFadzean is continuing in the XI given his recent struggles.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Mcfadzean is gonna get torn apart but we move https://t.co/QKTKVicj8j — j 🇫🇷 (@GxjouSatoru) March 9, 2021

beg he stops trying the 4-2-2-2 i know it’s his formation but 4-3-3 has been so much more effective with our wingers https://t.co/k1k2rDN3qt — harry (@_harrymcbeth) March 9, 2021

not his biggest fan but good to see Flannagan back on the bench https://t.co/iwbCBsDxxs — RossCheal (@RossCheal10) March 9, 2021

McFadzean again 😩 — ty 🇫🇷 (@In_Uter0_) March 9, 2021

Surely Maguire deserved to start ahead of O’Brien. This is the kind of scenario he thrives in. Big performances needed tonight, particularly from Sanderson & McGeady. 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) March 9, 2021

O’Brien, Winchester and McFadzean should be no where near the starting team — Adzy (@Adzy_bee) March 9, 2021

This was the one for Maguire 😥 — Scott (@ScottDuffman) March 9, 2021