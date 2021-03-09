Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Gonna get torn apart’, ‘Good to see’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI confirmed for Portsmouth clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland will hope to continue their fine form when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth at Fratton Park this evening.

The Black Cats have won five and drawn one of their last six league games, which has seen them surge up the table. Lee Johnson’s side head into the fixture in fourth place, and just five points away from the automatic promotion places.

Therefore, confidence is high, so the boss has unsurprisingly decided to keep changes to a minimum, with Josh Scowen replacing Ollie Younger in the only switch from the team that beat Rochdale over the weekend.

Whilst the majority of fans were satisfied, there were a few who wanted more changes from Johnson. Notably, a few were surprised that Chris Maguire hasn’t been given a start, and others are concerned that Callum McFadzean is continuing in the XI given his recent struggles.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


