‘Gonna destroy the Premier League’ – Many Brentford fans react as key man makes key contribution

Brentford have won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, after beating Swansea City 2-0 in the play-off final at Wembley this afternoon.

The Bees came flying out the blocks and found two early goals, with Swansea being reduced to 10 men in the second half on what was a frustrating afternoon for the Welsh club.

On the big day for Brentford, their big player stepped up. Ivan Toney netted his 33rd goal of the season from the penalty spot on 10 minutes, to put his side 1-0 up.

Emiliano Marcondes rounded off a swift counter-attack to double their lead soon after, and Toney then rattled the crossbar with an exceptional volley which nearly made it 3-0.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Brentford?

1 of 20 1. Winston Reid Yes No

But the early first-half goals proved decisive, as Brentford won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Toney has been arguably the best player in the Championship this season, and undoubtedly the Bees’ most influential player in their march towards promotion.

The Bees’ promotion to the Premier League increases their chances of retaining his services heading into next season, but interest is still likely to come around.

Here, we take a look at Brentford fans’ reactions to Toney’s performance and goal in the final…

Best striker ever — ¹⁰ (@ftblTheo_) May 29, 2021

Ivan Toney looks a class act. Prolific record too. — Mike (@spurs_upnorth) May 29, 2021

Ivan toney is some striker. His hold up play is top class — Lee Nicoll (@lee_nicoll) May 29, 2021

toney is unreal — james 🔴 (@James_Jones7) May 29, 2021

Omfg what an effort!! Super Ivan Toney!!! — Pure Negative (@Purenegative) May 29, 2021

Toney is gonna destroy the premier league next season — Gazza (@Gazza74832502) May 29, 2021

That was outrageous, deserved a goal — F and W Waffle (@FandWWaffle) May 29, 2021