Ipswich Town

‘Gonna be some player’, ‘Incoming assists’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to confirmed transfer deal

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town supporters could barely believe their eyes as they wrapped up another key signing on Monday evening.

The club confirmed the signing of Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough as Paul Cook looks to bolster his squad further ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

A left-back by trade, the 23-year-old has played 49 times for the Teessiders after coming through the youth set-up at the club, while also enjoying loan spells with Cambridge United and St Mirren.

The hope for Coulson will be that he can enjoy season of regular first team football, while according to Cook, the player’s Championship experience could be key in helping them in their quest  secure promotion this term.

Discussing the move, Cook said: “It’s been well documented that we’ve been tracking Hayden.

“Him and Matt Penney were our two main targets for that position, so we’re delighted to have him with us.

“He’s a really good lad and has valuable Championship experience. He’s a strong addition to the group and he wants to be here.”

As you’d expect, supporters were delighted to see this deal get over the line. Here’s what a selection of fans have had to say on social media following the confirmation.


