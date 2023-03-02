Golden transfer opportunity presents itself to Middlesbrough, they must capitalise on it: Opinion

Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to selling Ryan Giles to Middlesbrough in the summer if they stay up in the Premier League, as per The Northern Echo.

Giles has been unfortunate not to break through at Molineux due to Wolves’ strength in his position, after several loan spells in the EFL he is ready for top-flight football.

Therefore, with it remaining unknown what league Boro will be in next season, bringing in a player of Giles’ ability on a permanent basis would be marquee.

The 23-year-old is one of a handful of players on Teesside whose level has not dropped off all season including when results were hard to come by under Chris Wilder.

Giles offers great tactical flexibility in being able to play anywhere down the left flank and he has built a great relationship with Riley McGree on the wing.

Defensively there is plenty of room for improvement, but that is probably something that Michael Carrick accepts in playing him in a back four, with Boro often able to hold Tommy Smith back, at right back, to ensure they maintain a solid shape while Giles is strutting his stuff in the final third.

Giles has played the entirety of Boro’s last ten Championship matches and has not come up with a goal contribution in that time, sitting on zero goals and seven assists for the campaign, but that is not to say that he has not been making an impact.

Wolves being open to offers drops Giles’ price in the summer, with Boro knowing that he is not a player that Wolves are desperate to keep and that they are simply looking to raise funds.

As his boyhood club, Wolves will want to ensure they strike the best deal for Giles’ future and that too could work in Boro’s favour.

With two years left on his contract the 23-year-old will not come cheap, but in terms of locking down half of the left side of the pitch for potentially the next five years or more, it would be a coup.

If Boro do not win promotion this season they will be targeting top two under Carrick next term, as things stand, they will not be fearing any of the clubs at the bottom end of the top-flight who are set for the drop, and Giles’ creativity and energy would only increase their chances of achieving that goal.

It does not appear that Carrick has a huge say on recruitment matters at Boro, but backing him with the permanent addition of Giles in the summer should only help to continue their progression on and off the pitch.