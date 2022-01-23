‘Golden boy’, ‘Baller’ – Many Fulham fans heap praise on key performer in Stoke win

Rodrigo Muniz showcased his talent as he lead the line for Fulham in their 3-2 win over Stoke on Saturday.

Muniz was in top form as he replaced in the starting XI for the game away at Stoke and showed what he is capable of leaving fans full of praise for their young forward.

It wasn’t the best start to a game for the Cottagers as D’Margio Wright-Phillips gave Stoke the lead with less than a minute played.

But Muniz emphatically stepped up just a minute later as he side stepped two defenders before rifling the ball home into the top corner for the equaliser.

Fulham increased the pressure and took the lead in the 33rd minute through Fabio Carvalho, although it’s one that might go the dubious goal panel to determine whether or not Muniz got a touch on the ball.

Have these 25 former Fulham players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Fulham man Harvey Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Stoke equalised in the second half through a Lewis Baker wonder goal before Bobby Decordova-Reid scored what proved to be the winner in the 72nd minute with a fine finish as he blasted the ball home from the edge of the area following a corner.

But it was Muniz that drew praise from Fulham fans as he lead the line in Aleksander Mitrovic’s absence, here’s what they said on Twitter.

Baller! Keep up the great work Rodrigo!!

⚫️⚪️Army!! — Luffbert86 (@DannyLuff) January 22, 2022

He is the happiest guy on the team 🤩 I love him — FULHARG FC 🇦🇷 (@FulhargFc) January 22, 2022

RODRIGOOO 😍 — Luca 🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@ffcLuca) January 22, 2022

our golden boy ❤️🖤 — mottaᶜʳᶠ🇺🇾 (@patrzciw) January 22, 2022

Lucas Piazon I'm sorry. I loved you. But there's a new favourite Brazilian in town https://t.co/Zh5yptzF2P — eddie (@noteddieffc) January 22, 2022

I love this man 🥰😂 https://t.co/KMiBMWBwtf — 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼 & 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@AmbroseBarnaby) January 22, 2022