‘Going up’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Swindon Town fans react as club strike transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Swindon Town have agreed a loan deal to bring highly-rated Aston Villa striker Louie Barry to the County Ground.

Barry, who started the campaign with Ipswich Town, found opportunities to impress in the first-team environment at Portman Road very hard to come by.

The 18-year-old appeared just twice in the league for the Tractor Boys, with Barry behind the likes of James Norwood, Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott in the pecking order.

Barry started his youth career with West Brom, before joining Barcelona in 2019.

Struggling to adapt in the academy with the Spanish giants, Barry joined Aston Villa upon arriving back in England.

Barry netted 13 goals in 17 Premier League 2 appearances for the Midlands club last season, proving to be an exciting prospect within the Villa academy.

The young forward arrives at Portman Road following Ipswich’s decision to recall Tyreece Simpson earlier this month.

Swindon currently sit sixth in the League Two standings and are just three points from the automatic promotion positions, with Barry’s arrival bolstering the attacking options that Ben Garner has at his disposal ahead of a big push for a third-tier return.

Here, we take a look at how Swindon fans on Twitter have reacted to the arrival of the young forward…

Going up? I think so https://t.co/IR2EryLmot — Wisey (@CoreyStfcwisey) January 28, 2022

Having only seen a few clips (+that goal) this looks to be a great signing. Given the restrictions we're working under, this is shaping to be a really nice squad. Reckon we need a LWB and RWB to have the depth to push on in the second half of the season #stfc https://t.co/4THlVwl0Ht — Michael Benke (@Michael_Benke) January 28, 2022

Quality signing this 🤝 looks a very tricky player and will fit nicely into this team. Hopefully get KKH through the door next 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Vu3MrVSe9o — Lee Oscroft (@OscroftOfficial) January 28, 2022

That’s a massive signing wow https://t.co/gS0FOxybWA — Finley (@Finleeyyyy) January 28, 2022

Welcome to Swindon Louie, another one i can see us saying in the future, yeah he played for us. — STFCShaun (@StfcShaun) January 28, 2022