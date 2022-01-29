Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Aston Villa

‘Going up’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Swindon Town fans react as club strike transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Published

1 hour ago

on

Swindon Town have agreed a loan deal to bring highly-rated Aston Villa striker Louie Barry to the County Ground. 

Barry, who started the campaign with Ipswich Town, found opportunities to impress in the first-team environment at Portman Road very hard to come by. 

The 18-year-old appeared just twice in the league for the Tractor Boys, with Barry behind the likes of James Norwood, Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott in the pecking order. 

Barry started his youth career with West Brom, before joining Barcelona in 2019. 

Struggling to adapt in the academy with the Spanish giants, Barry joined Aston Villa upon arriving back in England. 

Barry netted 13 goals in 17 Premier League 2 appearances for the Midlands club last season, proving to be an exciting prospect within the Villa academy. 

The young forward arrives at Portman Road following Ipswich’s decision to recall Tyreece Simpson earlier this month. 

Swindon currently sit sixth in the League Two standings and are just three points from the automatic promotion positions, with Barry’s arrival bolstering the attacking options that Ben Garner has at his disposal ahead of a big push for a third-tier return. 

Here, we take a look at how Swindon fans on Twitter have reacted to the arrival of the young forward…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

