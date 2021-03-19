‘Going up’, ‘Buzzing with this’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as club confirm Kenny Jackett’s replacement

Danny Cowley has been confirmed as the new manager of Portsmouth, replacing long-serving Kenny Jackett at the helm at Fratton Park.

In a move that has seemingly been in the offing for over 24 hours, Cowley and his brother Nicky have put pen-to-paper on deals that will initially last until the end of the season, but will no doubt get extended should they secure a play-off place at least with Pompey.

Cowley was also linked to the Charlton job but after Alex Crook reported yesterday morning that he was no longer in the running, and soon after he was being linked to the Pompey post.

And that has proven to be the move he’s made, and confirmation of his arrival on the south coast is perhaps the worst-kept secret this week as Neil Allen of Portsmouth News revealed earlier on in the day that the Cowley’s had already taken training this morning.

Are you Portsmouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Pompey quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Pompey play in their first league game of the season? Ipswich Town Crawley Town Shrewsbury Town Swindon Town

The former Lincoln and Huddersfield Town manager’s task now is to secure a top six finish for Pompey as they look to get back to the Championship for the first time since 2013.

It is Cowley’s first managerial job since departing the Terriers in July 2020 after keeping them in the Championship, and it is a division he will be looking to get Pompey back into after a long absence – fans are excited judging by the reaction on social media.

Welcome to Portsmouth and I hope you can get our players playing with confidence and pride again. I would love to see you animated on the touchline and not just stood there like a tailors dummy — Roy Llowarch. Play Up Pompey (@RoyLlowarch) March 19, 2021

Fantastic news. Loved what I've learned of them on YouTube and PO4 podcast. I think they're the right team at right time. Time to bash a few heads together and get playing. Good Times ahead. — Adrian Foster (@FosterAdrian) March 19, 2021

Good luck👍🏻 get them playing for the badge again — Pompey Twiter (@PompeyTwiter) March 19, 2021

we've certainly got the passionate manager this squad needs . pup ! — Chris Reed (@ChrisRe43862970) March 19, 2021

What is the sensation I haven't felt in a few years. I think……. I think its hope — Dan Holland (@ThePurpleLurple) March 19, 2021

Welcome to you both now let’s get promoted 👍 — Steve .B (@S_Branscombe) March 19, 2021

Buzzing with this. Would be lovely to get off to a good start tomorrow. Danny Cowley's blue & white army! #Pompey https://t.co/RnDqauQcvS — A Pompey Perspective (@PFCperspectives) March 19, 2021