Portsmouth

‘Going up’, ‘Buzzing with this’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as club confirm Kenny Jackett’s replacement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Danny Cowley has been confirmed as the new manager of Portsmouth, replacing long-serving Kenny Jackett at the helm at Fratton Park.

In a move that has seemingly been in the offing for over 24 hours, Cowley and his brother Nicky have put pen-to-paper on deals that will initially last until the end of the season, but will no doubt get extended should they secure a play-off place at least with Pompey.

Cowley was also linked to the Charlton job but after Alex Crook reported yesterday morning that he was no longer in the running, and soon after he was being linked to the Pompey post.

And that has proven to be the move he’s made, and confirmation of his arrival on the south coast is perhaps the worst-kept secret this week as Neil Allen of Portsmouth News revealed earlier on in the day that the Cowley’s had already taken training this morning.

The former Lincoln and Huddersfield Town manager’s task now is to secure a top six finish for Pompey as they look to get back to the Championship for the first time since 2013.

It is Cowley’s first managerial job since departing the Terriers in July 2020 after keeping them in the Championship, and it is a division he will be looking to get Pompey back into after a long absence – fans are excited judging by the reaction on social media.


