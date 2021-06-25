‘Going to turn Cameron Dawson into Ederson’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as new addition confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season will begin very soon and they are still without half a squad as they contend with spending at least a season in League One following relegation.

Darren Moore is remaining at the helm at Hillsborough having been taken from Doncaster Rovers in March, but he was unable to keep the Owls in the Championship despite his best efforts.

A real clearing of the decks occurred following the conclusion of the season, with senior pros like Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees and many others departing the club for pastures new.

The issues haven’t stopped there though, with a transfer embargo still placed upon the club due to the late filing of their most recent accounts, meaning it is just free transfers and loans for the Owls – even though they’re yet to make any signings yet.

There’s also the issue of outstanding wages owed to players as well, with reports rife earlier this month that contracted players were prepared to walk away if they weren’t paid.

In more positive news though, Moore has been able to add to his backroom staff with the signing of Brazilian Adriano Basso.

The 46-year-old is best known in England for his five-year stint at Bristol City, and has held coaching roles with the likes of Bury and Barnsley.

He will work with Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith this season as the two battle it out for the number one jersey following the departure of Keiren Westwood, and Owls fans seem pretty happy that they’ve got a man with not only Championship experience but Brazilian flair on board.

The man who’s going to turn Cameron Dawson into ederson — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) June 25, 2021

Now get him some decent keepers to work with! — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 25, 2021

He’ll have to be a world beater to get the best out of the current crop. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) June 25, 2021

This is great news, I’m afraid the there has been a significant decline in our goalkeepers quality since Andy Rhodes left — Fudge🍫 (@Danfudge) June 25, 2021

This is a positive appointment. Our keepers have let us down for a sustained period and need improving. I actually still think they have potential but need different guidance and coaching — Pete 2021 (@peteeccles68) June 25, 2021

Can he play in goal instead? — ethan (@EthanBarrow4) June 25, 2021

Can he do a job? Number 1 Jersey? — Michael Hackney (@hackabusi) June 25, 2021

May aswell start him — 𝗖𝗖 (@cc1867_) June 25, 2021

Can he still play? — Thomas Cousins (@cuz1989) June 25, 2021