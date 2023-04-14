Sheffield Wednesday are strapping themselves in for what's sure to be a turbulent end to the season.

Darren Moore's side put a six game winless streak behind them on Easter Monday, dispatching Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Hillsborough to move back to the top of League One.

However, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are hot on their heels in a three-way race for automatic promotion in the division - only two points separating first and third.

Sheffield Wednesday drop ticket details for Derby fixture

The League One promotion race looks set to go down to the wire, with Sheffield Wednesday hosting play-off hopefuls, Derby County, on what will be the final day of the season.

Over on the club's official website, the Owls have dropped ticket details for that fixture, as they target a bumper gate for, what could be, the fixture that sees them return to the Championship.

You can sense that lingering excitement for what May 7th might hold for Sheffield Wednesday over on Twitter, with plenty of reaction to this ticket news.

Whilst things could obviously go really pear shaped for Wednesday against Derby given the tight nature of the promotion race, many fans are expecting Hillsborough to be packed out in support of Moore's side.

These fans are predicting a sell out.

This fan wants Hillsborough to be a sea of blue and white.

Other fans, meanwhile, want to see Derby offered a reduced allocation.