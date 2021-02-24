‘Going to the very top’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 21-year-old’s display in Fleetwood victory

Sunderland continue the feel-good-factor on and off the pitch at the Stadium of Light by defeating Fleetwood on Tuesday evening.

Lee Johnson’s team not only strengthened their position in the top-six, but took advantage of Hull and Lincoln failing to win, meaning the Black Cats are now within touch of automatic promotion.

The only surprise for Sunderland was that Charlie Wyke wasn’t on the scoresheet – with former Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien heading home his namesake Aiden McGeady’s cross before Max Power secured the three points with a header himself in the closing stages.

But whilst Sunderland’s attacking players have been taking most of the credit in recent matches, the form of Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed from the Stadium of Light faithful.

Sanderson has now started each of their previous three League One fixtures, helping what is an injury-hit Black Cats defence record two clean sheets, conceding just once in the process, and that was an unfortunate own goal by Lee Burge against Doncaster.

The defender proved himself in the Championship during a brief loan stint with Cardiff City last season, and here’s how the Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to his display against Fleetwood:

Dion Sanderson is Levels above this division, I’d love to have him next season on loan at least,really would, but honestly? I think he’s good enough to get into that wolves squad. #SAFC — Luke (@TheSafcAnalyst) February 24, 2021

Luke O’nien and Dion Sanderson are players that would thrive for us in the championship if we can offer them new deals 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #safc — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) February 23, 2021

One day Dion Sanderson will go to Barca for £100 million but will recall with fondness his happiest footballing days in League One with #SAFC — 𝙶𝚎𝚘𝚏𝚏 𝚃𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@guffsafc73) February 23, 2021

Dion Sanderson beasted that tonight. Big win for the wearsiders #SAFC — Keith Hurst (@hursty_1) February 23, 2021

Once again my after game appreciation for Dion Sanderson, outstanding player getting better and better every game he plays @SandowRs @mp_1825 is unreal aswell #safc 🔴⚪️ — Tyler Graham (@TylerGraham_) February 23, 2021

Not the best of performances in the first half, but very happy to see Sunderland gain another three points tonight. Dion Sanderson stood out for me this evening. Excellent. 👏🏻#SAFC #hawaythelads 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — haymansafc #KBF (@haymansafc) February 23, 2021

dion sanderson is going to the very top. unbelievable player — Tyler🇫🇷 (@SAFCTylerr) February 23, 2021

I shouldn’t forget big Dion Sanderson as well. That boy is going to be huge for us until the end of the season #SAFC — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) February 23, 2021

Thought Max Power and Dion Sanderson were excellent 👌🏻👌🏻👍🏻👍🏻 #safc — 🔴⚪️Andy Cuthbertson🔴⚪️ (@berty81) February 23, 2021

Dion Sanderson is absolutely fantastic, I was somewhat worried with Luke O'Nien alongside him as he isn't a centre-back but he's worked really well. Sanderson is so calm never panics at all. Really positive on the ball carrying it out from the back. He's been so impressive #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 23, 2021

Dion Sanderson is looking really good. What a player he could become! #SAFC #WWFC — George Tindale (@Tinnerz_SAFC) February 23, 2021