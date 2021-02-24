Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Going to the very top’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 21-year-old’s display in Fleetwood victory

Sunderland continue the feel-good-factor on and off the pitch at the Stadium of Light by defeating Fleetwood on Tuesday evening.

Lee Johnson’s team not only strengthened their position in the top-six, but took advantage of Hull and Lincoln failing to win, meaning the Black Cats are now within touch of automatic promotion.

The only surprise for Sunderland was that Charlie Wyke wasn’t on the scoresheet – with former Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien heading home his namesake Aiden McGeady’s cross before Max Power secured the three points with a header himself in the closing stages.

But whilst Sunderland’s attacking players have been taking most of the credit in recent matches, the form of Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed from the Stadium of Light faithful.

Sanderson has now started each of their previous three League One fixtures, helping what is an injury-hit Black Cats defence record two clean sheets, conceding just once in the process, and that was an unfortunate own goal by Lee Burge against Doncaster.

The defender proved himself in the Championship during a brief loan stint with Cardiff City last season, and here’s how the Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to his display against Fleetwood:


