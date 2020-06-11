Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Going to take us up’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Tyler Roberts update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has predicted that Tyler Roberts could play a key part when the season gets back underway as the playmaker has been “so sharp” in training, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Injuries have restricted Roberts’ impact this term, with the Welshman making just 14 appearances in total.

The 21-year-old showed glimpses that he was on the way back to his best prior to the delay to the season, including grabbing a brace inside half an hour against Hull City.

The Championship is set to return on the 20th of June and, speaking on the Leeds That podcast, Forshaw suggested Roberts is raring to go.

He said: “Tyler Roberts looks in great shape.

“I spoke to Stu Dallas and I’d seen Tyler getting into his car and he looked lean and well. Stu said Tyler has been so sharp in training.

“He’s got some ability Tyler. He’s been unfortunate with injuries but he could play a key part couldn’t he in the last nine games.”

Forshaw added: “He’s a nice footballer. I think now he’s getting fully accustomed to the regime, the demands of the sessions, and the manager wants you to play.

“Hopefully I think his body is ready for it now.”

Roberts added three goals and six assists last term and will be hoping to prove his worth when the Championship restarts, with Leeds pushing for promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the table as things stand and will feel confident of sealing the deal with nine games left of the season.

The update on Roberts has drawn an interesting reaction from Whites supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

