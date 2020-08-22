‘Going to rinse the Championship this season’ – Many Stoke fans excited by player update

Stoke City winger Thibaud Verlinden has posted a picture of himself back training after months sidelined due to injury, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the club.

The Belgian picked up a nasty knee injury against Preston North End in February and has been out since.

The 21-year-old was recalled by the Potters in January after impressing on loan with Bolton and had featured just six times for them before he was sidelined.

Verlinden’s recovery appears to be on track as he took to Twitter today to share an image of him back training with Stoke, alongside the caption “6 months later”.

6 months later 🤛 pic.twitter.com/uKwd9oj66r — Thibaud Verlinden (@ThibaudVerlinde) August 21, 2020

It has been suggested previously that he may be fit in time for the start of the 2020/21 campaign, which would certainly be a boost for Stoke.

The Potters were disappointing last term but did improve after the arrival of Michael O’Neill and will be hoping to be battling at the other end of the table this season.

Verlinden’s update has drawn an excited response from fans of the Championship club, with many taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Baller 🔴⚪🔥 — Tillers (@Enotslit) August 21, 2020

Brilliant… go go go 👏👏👏 — SoundsDartmoor (@DartmoorSounds) August 21, 2020

Yes Thibaud 💥💥💥 — stokoe (@Paulsto62740298) August 21, 2020

Beast — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCDeno) August 21, 2020

Goat — Ryan ⚽️ (@Ryann_B19) August 21, 2020

This guy going rinse the championship this season i promise you! https://t.co/P5TaOmmQwJ — Tom Hewitt (@tommochewy) August 21, 2020

Things you love to see. https://t.co/D6yKoTrwgE — Stoke Loud & Proud (@StokeLoudProud) August 21, 2020