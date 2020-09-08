‘Going to massively regret this one’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging transfer news

Sammie Szmodics is on the verge of securing an exit from Ashton Gate with him set to join League One side Peterborough on a permanent deal, as per Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The 24-year-old has travelled to London Road for a medical with Posh submitting a bid last week for his services, though have since returned with an enhanced offer in excess of £1m.

The attacking midfielder is no stranger to Darren Ferguson and Peterborough after he enjoyed a six-month loan deal at the club last season, where he made a real impact, scoring four goals in 10 appearances before the season’s suspension.

Szmodics has found it hard to break into the starting eleven at Bristol City ever since his arrival at Ashton Gate in 2019 from Colchester United, and an exit from the club looked inevitable this summer as Robins boss Dean Holden makes his mark on the squad ahead of the new season.

Naturally, this news has sparked a real mixed reaction from Bristol City fans, with many feeling the club could regret this decision, whilst some are praising the potential profit set to be made on the deal.

Here we take a look and gage the Robins fans’ response to this news on Szmodics….

Hope we have a massive sell on because this offer is a steal for Barry Fry. I agree with selling the lad who has never been given a chance, but not for that paltry amount. Poor business on the face of it & good luck Sammy. — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) September 8, 2020

Shame , but a good bit of profit made , which a lot of these signings were brought in for , wish we’d have given him a chance — Peter Rex (@peterrex2105) September 8, 2020

Hardly much profit, think we paid 750-800k for him. I was expecting closer to 3 million should we ever sell. Expecting we have added a sizeable sell on fee, but a buy back clause might have been nice too. — Tom Geoffrey (@TomGeoffrey) September 8, 2020

Good. The fee pays for most of Joe Williams and we are probably 4/5 midfielders too heavy at the moment.

Shame he didn’t get much of a chance but I’d prefer Walsh / Morrell etc get their opportunity. — Flannel_Dave (@Flannel_dave) September 8, 2020

Would have preferred another season on loan…. Maybe could have doubled or trebled his value or proved himself worthy of contention for us. Either way no point retaining him for this season with the depth we've got in his position. — 🆃🅷🅴 🆁🅰🆅🅸🅽🅶 🆁🅾🅱🅸🅽 (@RobinRaving) September 8, 2020

Awful decision never given a real chance or proper gametime, easily better than league 1 standard. Will regret this one for sure — Wayne Nobile (@WayneNobile) September 8, 2020

Good move for him — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) September 8, 2020

Going to massively regret this one — Jack (@Jack_Marchant1) September 8, 2020

Never really got the chance did he… — ْْ (@bcfctom_) September 8, 2020

I knew @DMAC102 would be in there. — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) September 8, 2020