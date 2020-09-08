Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Going to massively regret this one’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging transfer news

Sammie Szmodics is on the verge of securing an exit from Ashton Gate with him set to join League One side Peterborough on a permanent deal, as per Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The 24-year-old has travelled to London Road for a medical with Posh submitting a bid last week for his services, though have since returned with an enhanced offer in excess of £1m.

The attacking midfielder is no stranger to Darren Ferguson and Peterborough after he enjoyed a six-month loan deal at the club last season, where he made a real impact, scoring four goals in 10 appearances before the season’s suspension.

Szmodics has found it hard to break into the starting eleven at Bristol City ever since his arrival at Ashton Gate in 2019 from Colchester United, and an exit from the club looked inevitable this summer as Robins boss Dean Holden makes his mark on the squad ahead of the new season.

Naturally, this news has sparked a real mixed reaction from Bristol City fans, with many feeling the club could regret this decision, whilst some are praising the potential profit set to be made on the deal.

Here we take a look and gage the Robins fans’ response to this news on Szmodics….


