‘Going to make a massive difference’, ‘Pure joy’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by latest Benik Afobe footage

Footage has emerged of Bristol City striker Benik Afobe returning to the pitch for the first time in 10 months, which has drawn an excited response from many Robins fans.

Afobe joined City on loan from Stoke City in August but after making a fast start to life in the South West – adding three goals in his first five games – the 27-year-old suffered a ligament injury that looked set to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Some impressive rehabilitation work and the delay to the Championship campaign has meant it looks as if the forward will be back and ready for the end of the season.

The Robins stepped up their preparations yesterday as they faced Southampton in a friendly and despite losing 3-2 there were positives to take for the Ashton Gate outfit.

Among those was the return to match action for Afobe, who featured in a game for the first time in 10 months.

The South West club have posted a clip of the Stoke loanee entering the pitch for the first side, alongside playmaker Kasey Palmer.

As is to be expected after 10 months out, his return was up and down with the forward winning a penalty but failing to convert it.

Seventh-place City, who do have an option to buy Afobe in the summer, will be hoping the 27-year-old can help fire them into the play-offs in the run-in.

He certainly seems to be a popular figure and the latest footage has caused quite a stir among Robins fans.

Read their reaction here:

