‘Going to have to trust Darren Moore’s judgement’ – Sheffield Wednesday chasing West Brom player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on taking 20-year-old West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls face competition from Fleetwood Town for Tulloch, who has impressed for the Baggies age-group sides.

So, would he be a good signing for Wednesday? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

You’re probably going to have to trust Darren Moore’s judgement here.

The 20-year-old is going to have crossed paths with Moore during his own spell at the Hawthorns, with the Wednesday boss someone that’s well placed to judge.

Tulloch has talent, we know that. Wednesday need additions in the January transfer, we know that too.

The thing with the Owls is that they need to back Moore to give him a chance of succeeding.

There’s a talented squad already at Hillsborough, but after having six months to assess League One, you have to trust that Moore is going to know what it takes to get Wednesday that little bit more consistent.

If he feels Tulloch helps them do that, the board at Hillsborough have to get Moore his man.

Josh Cole

Although Wednesday may need to bolster their attacking options following the recent departure of Theo Corbeanu, they ought to steer clear of taking a punt on Tulloch.

Whilst the 20-year-old did show glimpses of his talent at this level for Doncaster Rovers last season before suffering a serious hamstring injury, there is no guarantee that he will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Owls.

Furthermore, when you consider that Wednesday are currently able to turn to the likes of Lee Gregory, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Saido Berahino, and Callum Paterson for inspiration, Tulloch may struggle to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

Instead of swooping for Tulloch, the Owls ought to switch their attention to drafting in an experienced attacker who has an excellent track record at this level if they are indeed looking to strengthen in this area.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having seen Theo Corbeanu leave the club this month, with his loan spell from Wolves being cut short, it does feel as though the Owls could do with some extra attacking reinforcement, particularly with others not really hitting the form they might have been expected to this season.

Tulloch is someone who would obviously provide that, and while he has never really got a run in the West Brom side to date, he has shown signs of promise during the opportunities that he has been given.

As a result, a temporary move to League One could be the opportunity he needs to really thrive at first-team level, and potentially set himself up for a chance in the Baggies’ own team further down the line, meaning this could be a good deal for all involved.