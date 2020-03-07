Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Going to have a go’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react to Danny Cowley’s selection for Leeds United meeting

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town head to Elland Road this afternoon to take on Leeds United, with the Terriers hoping to dent their Yorkshire rivals’ automatic promotion hopes.

Danny Cowley’s side are, of course, battling for survival at the opposite end of the table to Leeds, but wins over Bristol City and Charlton Athletic has eased pressure on the Terriers heading into this afternoon’s West Yorkshire derby.

And, as the Terriers look for a third consecutive win – and a big Championship scalp – Cowley has opted to name an unchanged starting XI from last week’s 4-0 victory over Charlton.

That means it is Jonas Lossl in goal once again, with Danny Simpson, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Harry Toffolo in defence.

Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis O’Brien anchor the midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe given licence to get forward in the No.10 position.

Karlan Grant and Chris Willock will support Fraizer Campbell from the wide areas, with Steve Mounie on the bench despite a goalscoring impact last weekend.

Here, we take a look at the reaction to that team news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Going to have a go’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react to Danny Cowley’s selection for Leeds United meeting

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: