‘Going to have a go’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react to Danny Cowley’s selection for Leeds United meeting

Huddersfield Town head to Elland Road this afternoon to take on Leeds United, with the Terriers hoping to dent their Yorkshire rivals’ automatic promotion hopes.

Danny Cowley’s side are, of course, battling for survival at the opposite end of the table to Leeds, but wins over Bristol City and Charlton Athletic has eased pressure on the Terriers heading into this afternoon’s West Yorkshire derby.

And, as the Terriers look for a third consecutive win – and a big Championship scalp – Cowley has opted to name an unchanged starting XI from last week’s 4-0 victory over Charlton.

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK:#htafc Manager Danny Cowley has named an unchanged starting line-up for today’s @SkyBetChamp game against @LUFC; 3pm kick-off at Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/ciIa05S9BB — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 7, 2020

That means it is Jonas Lossl in goal once again, with Danny Simpson, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Harry Toffolo in defence.

Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis O’Brien anchor the midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe given licence to get forward in the No.10 position.

Karlan Grant and Chris Willock will support Fraizer Campbell from the wide areas, with Steve Mounie on the bench despite a goalscoring impact last weekend.

Here, we take a look at the reaction to that team news…

that’ll do, in the cowleys we trust — ᴊʙ (@bacunaszn) March 7, 2020

That's what we want to see. Come on you Terriers! — Andy Marsden (@Andy_Marsden85) March 7, 2020

Happy with that UTT — Ben (@BenHTFC43) March 7, 2020

Come on boys!! 💙 You’ve got this! 💪🏼 — Anna Gledhill (@gledhill_anna) March 7, 2020

we have a chance lads! no phillips for leeds! COME ON! UTT! — FelixMitchell (@FelixMitchell1) March 7, 2020

If Carling did team selections….UTT — james johnson (@james20099) March 7, 2020

This team selection 💙 don’t care if we lose today now as we’re going to have a go at them and not just grub about for a draw 👏 — Bacuna’s thighs (@eggandbed) March 7, 2020