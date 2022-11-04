“Going to have a conversation” – Paul Warne provides latest on Derby County positional dilemma amidst free agent talk

Derby County manager Paul Warne has admitted that he has been keeping an eye on the free agent market and has admitted that there is someone currently unattached who he ‘really likes.’

The Rams have been dealt several blows in defence in recent weeks, with James Chester and Curtis Davies out injured, whilst Eiran Cashin is suspended for the game against MK Dons.

This leaves Richard Stearman as the club’s only available out-and-out defender, leaving Warne in need of being creative in the immediate future.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the dilemma facing him, the Rams boss said: “I have revisited it and I am going to have a conversation about something this afternoon.

“As I said before, everyone who is on there is on there for a reason. They haven’t trained, they are over 30 and they have had great careers.

“There is one I really like who has had an amazing career and I’ve tried to sign him before, but I could bring him in and he could break down after 10 minutes and I would be no better off.

“So I would rather lean on what we have possibly. But because the academy has been depleted over the last 12 months as well, it’s a difficult one.

“There is a player but if I bring him in and it takes me three to four weeks to get him fit, by then all the players could be back and I could be putting somebody’s nose out for no benefit. I will look at it again, but I am not overenthusiastic about it.”

The verdict

The Rams certainly find themselves in a difficult position here, and whilst there is versatility within the squad, having one fit central defender will always be tough.

Looking at the free agent market, Michael Hector and Gary Cahill stand out as perhaps the best options for the Rams to consider, with the former currently training with Luton Town.

It is a real dilemmas for Warne, and whilst there is still quality within the free agent market, these individuals have not featured competitively in a while.

But as Warne alludes to, Derby’s youth has been raided recently, meaning the production line is not as advanced as it once was.