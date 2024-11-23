David Prutton believes that Millwall will continue their strong home form by beating league leaders Sunderland at The Den on Saturday.

Regis Le Bris’ men have enjoyed an outstanding campaign so far, and they go into the weekend sitting top of the table, and they’re crucially two points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

Sunderland make the long trip down south boasting an eight-game unbeaten run, although their previous three games have been drawn.

Championship Table (as of 22/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

David Prutton backs Millwall to beat Sunderland

However, speaking on the Essential EFL podcast, pundit Prutton revealed he thinks the Black Cats’ good run is going to come to an end, as he went for a narrow home win as he shared his prediction.

“You know what, I’m going to go for Millwall to win this. 1-0.”

If that does happen, it will extend Millwall’s impressive record over Sunderland, especially at home.

The last time the north-east outfit left The Den with all three points was back in 1995, although it should be said that they have only played five times in that period.

The most recent meeting in London came in December last year, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw, whilst Millwall won at the Stadium of Light later in the season thanks to a goal from ex-Sunderland man, Duncan Watmore.

Millwall’s home form has been very impressive

Even though Sunderland are top of the league, it’s the hosts who start as favourites with the bookmakers, and Millwall’s home form means they won’t be fearing anyone at this level.

Neil Harris’ side have picked up 16 of their 23 points on their own patch, and they have just seen off promotion hopefuls Burnley and Leeds United in their past two outings at The Den, as they push to reach the play-offs.

So, they have shown they can get results against the better sides in the league, and the victory over Leeds in particular will have given Millwall the belief that they are capable of having a memorable season.

Luton Town and Watford are the two teams to leave The Den with maximum points, which came earlier in the campaign, with Derby County the only side to avoid defeat since mid-September.

A Sunderland win would be a statement of intent

Following on from that, this would be a huge win for Sunderland if they can leave the capital with a victory.

As mentioned, defeats to Burnley and Leeds show how tough a fixture this is, and you can be sure that Sunderland’s promotion rivals will be seeing this as a game where Le Bris’ men could slip up.

But, Sunderland are full of confidence, and they are also boosted by the return of Anthony Patterson for the trip to Millwall, with the number one keeper expected to be available for selection having missed the past four games through injury.

It wasn’t all good news for Sunderland though, as it was confirmed that Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle have picked up problems that could sideline them for the next two months.