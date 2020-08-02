Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Going to go a long way’, ‘Done the double’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans send messages to Arsenal star following cup triumph

Published

8 mins ago

on

Plenty of Leeds United fans have sent messages of congratulations to Eddie Nketiah as the former Whites’ striker helped Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road and, although he failed to secure a regular starting role in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, he remains a popular figure in West Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old appeared 19 times for the Whites and earned himself a winners medal as a result, netting five goals in the process, before being recalled by The Gunners in January where he has become a regular part of the first-team set-up.

He has since made 13 appearances in the top-flight for Mikael Arteta’s men, scoring twice, and came on for the final eight minutes against Chelsea on Saturday.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may have scored both goals in the 2-1 win, but it was Nketiah who was targeted for the most praise from Leeds fans at full time after securing his second medal of the season…


