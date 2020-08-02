‘Going to go a long way’, ‘Done the double’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans send messages to Arsenal star following cup triumph

Plenty of Leeds United fans have sent messages of congratulations to Eddie Nketiah as the former Whites’ striker helped Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road and, although he failed to secure a regular starting role in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, he remains a popular figure in West Yorkshire.

Congratulations to @EddieNketiah9 on his Football League Championship and FA Cup winners medals! 🏅🎖 pic.twitter.com/zjvHPUCUIN — Marching On Together 🏆 (@motforum) August 1, 2020

The 21-year-old appeared 19 times for the Whites and earned himself a winners medal as a result, netting five goals in the process, before being recalled by The Gunners in January where he has become a regular part of the first-team set-up.

He has since made 13 appearances in the top-flight for Mikael Arteta’s men, scoring twice, and came on for the final eight minutes against Chelsea on Saturday.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may have scored both goals in the 2-1 win, but it was Nketiah who was targeted for the most praise from Leeds fans at full time after securing his second medal of the season…

Well done Eddie on your achievements from Chorley whites 😀 — Shabaz Ahmed (@ShabazA70010194) August 1, 2020

Well Done Eddie Well Deserved going to go a long way #mot — Gary Sylvester (@stato1971) August 1, 2020

Congratulations Eddie. Marching on together 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Glen Butterfield (@Butterfiel1Glen) August 2, 2020

Lads done the double….. — …………!! (@AndyBulleyment) August 1, 2020

All got trophies this season haven't we? Um except chelsea — Paul Milner (@paulmilner365) August 1, 2020

Well done young man. Great season. Two medals. Made frank lampard cry. Helped us on our journey to the premier League. What a guy! — and then I saw his face🏆now I'm a bielsa (@Mishi1989) August 1, 2020

Well done Eddie im delighted for you. From a leeds united fan .(ps I hope you dont do well against us in the premiership)😁👍 — Eamonn Spelman (@stalkyturnip) August 1, 2020

Thank you for your time at leeds eddie. You scored some important goals for us 👍 — Peter wiseau (@shezzer97) August 1, 2020