‘Going to get smoked’, ‘Potential to be embarrassing’ – These West Brom fans react as XI vs Arsenal named

Valerien Ismael has made 11 changes as his West Brom side take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup this evening at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies boss has made no secret of the fact that the Championship is his priority, and with a game at Peterborough this weekend, Ismael has decided to rest all of his first-team regulars, who haven’t even made the bench.

That has handed the opportunity for plenty of youngsters to test themselves against the Gunners, with five players making the debut for Albion, although the experienced Robert Snodgrass does start as he comes back from injury.

With Mikel Arteta, who is seeking his first win of the season, naming a very strong XI that includes the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others, many West Brom fans are expecting a tough night.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the support to the team news ahead of the fixture…


