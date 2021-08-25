‘Going to get smoked’, ‘Potential to be embarrassing’ – These West Brom fans react as XI vs Arsenal named

Valerien Ismael has made 11 changes as his West Brom side take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup this evening at The Hawthorns.

📋 Team news is in at The Hawthorns. We make 11 changes, with five Baggies set to make their debuts. Good luck, lads! 👊 Intouch Games Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 25, 2021

The Baggies boss has made no secret of the fact that the Championship is his priority, and with a game at Peterborough this weekend, Ismael has decided to rest all of his first-team regulars, who haven’t even made the bench.

That has handed the opportunity for plenty of youngsters to test themselves against the Gunners, with five players making the debut for Albion, although the experienced Robert Snodgrass does start as he comes back from injury.

With Mikel Arteta, who is seeking his first win of the season, naming a very strong XI that includes the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others, many West Brom fans are expecting a tough night.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the support to the team news ahead of the fixture…

Omg we are going to get smoked 😂 — westbrom-latest (@Jakecolclough4) August 25, 2021

Well I wasted my time coming up 🤣😭 — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) August 25, 2021

Extremely weak that.

Oh well a chance to see a few of the youngster just hope we can keep the score down.

Saturday is the big one ☝️ — Stevo Walton (@Stevotop) August 25, 2021

Could of made the bench abit stronger… has the potential to be embarrassing. But hoping I'm proven wrong — Lee Sims (@L330M) August 25, 2021

Half expected a strong team for a decent cup run, oh well Arsenal into the next round 😂😂 — Rees (@Rees_wba) August 25, 2021

Looool we’re in the mud look at there team — Ben (@BenjaminWba) August 25, 2021

Definitely losing but will be great to see the youngsters in action plus the king himself Ken Zohore — El Ruizonista 🌪 🇦🇷🇸🇻 (@Sherriff97) August 25, 2021