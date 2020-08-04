Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Going to get messy’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans respond as Charlton consider legal bid

Published

4 mins ago

on

The points deduction story concerning Sheffield Wednesday doesn’t look set to go away any time soon with reports suggesting that Charlton could take legal action.

The Owls have been handed a 12-point deduction for a breach of financial rules but it will be imposed next year, rather than consigning them to the drop this season.

And, for Charlton, that is obviously of significance as the ruling has also effectively sent them down into League One for 20/21.

The Addicks, then, are weighing up a legal bid to challenge the decision, with the aim of sending the Owls down instead of themselves, and they apparently have the backing to do so of a fair few clubs:

Certainly, this story doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon and with the news still fresh in the minds of many, a fair few Owls fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the development.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media:


