‘Going to get messy’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans respond as Charlton consider legal bid

The points deduction story concerning Sheffield Wednesday doesn’t look set to go away any time soon with reports suggesting that Charlton could take legal action.

The Owls have been handed a 12-point deduction for a breach of financial rules but it will be imposed next year, rather than consigning them to the drop this season.

And, for Charlton, that is obviously of significance as the ruling has also effectively sent them down into League One for 20/21.

The Addicks, then, are weighing up a legal bid to challenge the decision, with the aim of sending the Owls down instead of themselves, and they apparently have the backing to do so of a fair few clubs:

As per @sistoney67: Charlton have the backing of at least eight rival clubs as they consider legally challenging an independent disciplinary commission's decision not to relegate #SWFC this season. https://t.co/9SXGp9JJ8G — Dom Howson (@domhowson) August 4, 2020

Certainly, this story doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon and with the news still fresh in the minds of many, a fair few Owls fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the development.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media:

Not 100% sure on how it works but I'm sure the season officially ends after the play off final today and we can still appeal the decision so reversing the ruling would be pointless on the panel's behalf — Matt (@DewTails) August 4, 2020

I'm sure the legal action, should they take it will be against the EFL and not against swfc 🤷‍♂️ — Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) August 4, 2020

Which 8? I’m guessing Barnsley.

Wigan administrators said yesterday that it doesn’t effect them either way.

Charlton

Hull maybe but they would still be down? — David Swfc Ranger (@dave_swfc1) August 4, 2020

Trying to deflect from their own ownership problems 😉 — E S25OWL 🦉 (@davo33uk) August 4, 2020

Hahaha ganging up on The Wednesday. We're used to it with these fragile Yorkshire clubs around us. WAWAW — The Reason👊1867 (@1867life) August 4, 2020

Thing is, EFL will be open to law suits either way now. — Andy P (@AndyisLive) August 4, 2020

I have more sympathy for Wigan in these circumstances than Charlton who have not been good enough all season. — D Fielding (@Fieldo40) August 4, 2020

Legally Charlton don’t have a case, if Sheffield Wednesday appeal the decision that would then open the door for Charlton’s case. — Daniel Ricketts (@RickoDan1985) August 4, 2020

I'd rather have the point deduction this season so we can start fresh in league one and watch Charlton get relegated and see which team they blame next season — Steel City non league (@jamesfletcher27) August 4, 2020

Had Wednesday not had such a poor run in it would have been far better to take the points deduction this season and start next season clean. The points weren't taken this season as there wasn't long enough for a legal appeal to go through b4 start of next season. Simple as that — Chris (@kfk_) August 4, 2020

The EFL may well decide to appeal the penalty to “appease” the discontent from Charlton and other clubs…. I think Wednesday ought to appeal on principle and to counter such a move. The appeal process will take time….. — Richard Crooks (@richardrccrooks) August 4, 2020