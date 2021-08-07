‘Going to captain England’, ‘Proper player’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on individual after opening day win

Sunderland picked up three points on the opening day of the League One season as they came from behind to beat Wigan at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart sealed the win for Lee Johnson’s side but there were plenty of other standout individuals on the day for the Black Cats, including centre-back Callum Doyle.

The 17-year-old joined on loan from Manchester City last month and quickly showed his class in friendlies.

And, he took that form into the game, keeping former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke quiet with a very impressive performance.

The fact he got the better of the target man obviously went down very well with the home fans, along with Doyle’s composure on the ball which helped the team start attacks.

Therefore, the teenager came in for plenty of plaudits from the fans on Twitter and here we look at some of the comments…

Lots could of went wrong today 3 ex players returning , lack of transfers, but lots to be pleased with. Impressed with Evans, Stewart looking twice the player of Wyke but mostly impressed with Doyle at the back, 17yr old from Man City. Looks a proper player. Get in👏🏻 #SAFC — Andrew Breheny (@Breheny8) August 7, 2021

Doyle and Evans look like 2 quality signings #SAFC — Peter Bryson (@Brysa08) August 7, 2021

Doyle let Wyke out of his pocket yet?? 👀 #SAFC #HawayTheLads 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — EssexSAFC (@SafcEssex) August 7, 2021

Callum Doyle going to captain England the guy is different gravy #safc — conor (@conorsafc_) August 7, 2021

Callum Doyle is a Jonny evans all over again!!! Class defender #safc — Kevin Jackson (@kev_jackson) August 7, 2021