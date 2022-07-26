“Going to break my heart when he leaves” – Coventry City fan pundit delivers verdict on Nottingham Forest loanee ahead of Sunderland

Coventry City are still scouring the transfer market but they’ve already made one signing so far this summer that fans are impressed with and that is Jonathan Panzo.

Having joined the club from Nottingham Forest on a loan deal for the season, he has already stood out in pre-season for the club and the club’s supporters seem to like the defender already without him having played a competitive fixture.

Last season, the youngster played only once for Forest as they strolled to a play-off win in the Championship and a subsequent promotion to the Premier League. With the side now preparing for some time in the top flight then, they have allowed Panzo to leave on a short-term basis.

Coventry and boss Mark Robins were only too happy to oblige by snapping the player up on loan and he now looks like he could e a regular first-team player for the club going forward.

Having never played in the Championship – minus one outing during the last campaign – it means he does have a lack of experience and the player may take some getting used to the second tier. However, the signs are good from the player with Coventry and the club’s Football League World fan pundit Neil Littlewood now believes he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Speaking about the player and whether he should start in Coventry’s opening game of the season against Sunderland, he said:”Yeah, 100%. In the two games that he’s played in pre-season, they scored three goals, he’s looked absolutely immense.

“Big, solid, strong, quick, good in the air, calm and composed on the ball. He looks like a real step up from Clarke-Salter last season and I was a massive fan of Clarke-Salter, I was gutted that he went to QPR but with him going, it meant that we’ve got Panzo in, absolutely amazing.

“He’s going to break my heart when he leaves no end because, let’s be honest, Forest are going to recall him either in January or at the end of the season but for me, I think he walks into the side in that left centre-back role of the back three. It’s his shirt to lose.

“I genuinely think having looked at what I’ve seen so far of him against Oxford and Portsmouth, he’s the first defender on the team sheet at the minute and he looks like he is going to be a fantastic addition for us.”

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest playing their football in the Premier League next season might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Coventry.

With Steve Cooper’s side now playing in the top flight, it has allowed Jonathan Panzo to leave on loan and it looks like the Sky Blues and boss Mark Robins will be massive beneficiaries of this deal now. In pre-season, he has looked really solid and he’ll certainly get the nod to play against Sunderland.

He’s young and has the potential to get even better too, which is excellent for Coventry and if he can realise some of that potential during the player’s time with the club this season. He’s already going to be a regular and that could allow him to thrive and perform better.

Coventry then are certainly now well-equipped at the back with Panzo and they’ll be hoping that he can be a big player for them this season.