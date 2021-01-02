Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Going to break my heart’, ‘I’d still have him’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player closes in on EFL deal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that the club are closing in on signing free agent midfielder Kieran Lee, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Sheffield Wednesday fans. 

Lee left Wednesday in the summer after seeing his contract expire, bringing to an end an eight-year spell at Hillsborough that saw him make more than 200 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old has been without a club ever since but has been training with Bolton recently and Evatt has indicated that a deal is close.

He said (via Yorkshire Live): “We are progressing and it is not a million miles away.

“As I say, because of the salary cap and where we are at, I want this club to be sustainable.

“We are currently working on what funds we can make available by moving players out before we finalise a deal with Kieran.

“It is going quite nicely, though, and we’re not too far away.”

Lee was hampered by injuries for much of his time with the Owls but was an integral figure in their Championship play-off runs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The central midfielder managed 30 appearances for the Yorkshire club last season, with only three players adding more than his five assists for Wednesday.

Lee’s former club haven’t exactly thrived since his exit and find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment, having sacked two managers since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year was the club founded?

It appears the Hillsborough faithful remain very fond of the midfielder, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts as a deal with Bolton creeps closer.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Going to break my heart’, ‘I’d still have him’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player closes in on EFL deal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: