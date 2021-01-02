‘Going to break my heart’, ‘I’d still have him’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player closes in on EFL deal

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that the club are closing in on signing free agent midfielder Kieran Lee, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Lee left Wednesday in the summer after seeing his contract expire, bringing to an end an eight-year spell at Hillsborough that saw him make more than 200 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old has been without a club ever since but has been training with Bolton recently and Evatt has indicated that a deal is close.

He said (via Yorkshire Live): “We are progressing and it is not a million miles away.

“As I say, because of the salary cap and where we are at, I want this club to be sustainable.

“We are currently working on what funds we can make available by moving players out before we finalise a deal with Kieran.

“It is going quite nicely, though, and we’re not too far away.”

Lee was hampered by injuries for much of his time with the Owls but was an integral figure in their Championship play-off runs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The central midfielder managed 30 appearances for the Yorkshire club last season, with only three players adding more than his five assists for Wednesday.

Lee’s former club haven’t exactly thrived since his exit and find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment, having sacked two managers since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

It appears the Hillsborough faithful remain very fond of the midfielder, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts as a deal with Bolton creeps closer.

Read their reaction here:

Bolton, seriously? I’d swap the whole midfield for KL even at 32 and injured. — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) January 2, 2021

When fit he was one of our best midfielders over last 20 years brilliant player — Liam 5️⃣🌟 Roe (@Roemeister86) January 2, 2021

Could they not take pelupessy and we’ll have Lee back ? — J (@the_geeker) January 2, 2021

I’d still have him on a pay as you play deal if he’d go for it. Quality player — Steve 🦉 (@SteveSavOwl) January 2, 2021

Glad he’s got a club, shouldn’t have let him go — Conrad Davies (@ConradDavies8) January 2, 2021

What a player he was in his prime — dhjddhhs (@EwanSmith6969) January 2, 2021

Best of luck to @kieranlee1988 the best player we've had in the last 20 years https://t.co/5VCaKm6nCQ — Mark Fleming (@mark_flemdog) January 2, 2021

Going to break my heart seeing him in another shirt. If he stays fit Bolton have the best midfielder in league 2 by a country mile. https://t.co/qPcRWzS5yn — Alex (@AS__1867) January 2, 2021

Bolton have a gem 💔 https://t.co/9qPZ19zDEt — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) January 2, 2021

If he stays fit best midfielder in league 2 by a country mile https://t.co/53CDp9DExU — Pearce Gudgeon (@Pearceg97) January 2, 2021