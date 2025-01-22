Carlton Palmer believes it is best for all parties that Newcastle United wait until the summer to revisit their interest in Burnley’s James Trafford.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies are willing to wait until the end of the campaign before making another approach for the goalkeeper.

Newcastle reportedly made a £16 million offer to sign the 22-year-old last summer, but were unable to complete a deal.

Trafford has been a key figure in Scott Parker’s side so far this season, keeping 17 clean sheets from 26 appearances in the Championship.

James Trafford - Burnley league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 28 62 (2) 2024-25 26 9 (17) As of January 21st

Palmer makes James Trafford transfer claim

Palmer has claimed that waiting until the summer will work out for all parties when it comes to Trafford’s future.

He has suggested the goalkeeper remaining at Turf Moor beyond this January will be a huge boost to their promotion chances this season.

“Newcastle, who put in a £16 million bid in the summer for James Trafford are still interested in bringing him in to St. James’ Park,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s believed though that Newcastle may now wait until the summer to revisit bringing James Trafford to St. James’ Park.

“This is a huge boost for Burnley, who sit in third place in the Championship, two points behind Sheffield United in second place and three points behind the leaders Leeds United.

“We’ve heard from Eddie Howe, he said it’s unlikely they’ll do a lot of business in this January transfer window due to the financial fair play situation, so this is fantastic news for Burnley in their quest to get back to the Premier League.

“It’s going to benefit all parties.”

James Trafford’s development

Palmer believes that remaining as first-choice at Burnley will be massively beneficial for Trafford instead of sitting on the bench for Newcastle.

“The thing with James Trafford, he’s not going to want to go and sit on the bench at Newcastle, he’s going to want to be the number one goalkeeper,” he continued.

“This season he’s been in outstanding form, 25 appearances, only conceded nine goals and 17 clean sheets.

“He’s rated as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the country and obviously Scott Parker is going to struggle to keep hold of him, he knows that, but if can keep him until the end of the season that’d be fantastic.

“It gives Scott some continuity in that department, and also from James’ point of view, he wants to be playing regular first team football.

“But it might be a deal, even if it’s done in the January transfer window, that a deal is done and he’s loaned back to Burnley until the end of the season.

“But I think it benefits all parties for the young keeper to keep getting regular football until the end of the season.”

Trafford decision is great development for Burnley

Trafford has enjoyed a great season at Burnley, and is playing a key role in their promotion push.

A move away this month would’ve been a big blow, so this is a very positive development for the Clarets.

If the club can gain promotion to the Premier League, then there is every chance they may even be able to convince him to stay another year.

A total of 17 clean sheets from 26 games is very impressive, and Trafford is likely ready for a top flight return, so keeping him will be huge for Parker’s side.