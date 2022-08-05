“Going to be very, very tough” – Barnsley fan pundit gives score prediction ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Barnsley are hoping for a more successful season this year with the hope of going straight back to the second tier.

Michael Duff joined the Tykes as their new manager this summer and the new boss has been working to try and get his side in shape for the season.

The Reds didn’t get off to the best start as they kicked off life in League One with a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Therefore, Barnsley will be looking to come back stronger this weekend.

However, as they host Duff’s former side Cheltenham, this is a game that arguably has even more riding on it.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall for his prediction this weekend: “This weekend’s game against Cheltenham is going to be very, very tough for Barnsley.

“I think Cheltenham coming to Oakwell, obviously will want to get three points against their former manager Michael Duff.

“I know they all had a lot of respect for him and still hold him in high esteem after all the things he did for their club but it’s always going to add a little bit of extra spice, you’re always going to want to be a team with your ex manager a little bit more than you would without.

“From a Barnsley point of view, it’s just a case of we have got to get back to a winning mentality.

“Last season was horrible for everybody; fans, players, coaches, just didn’t work out at all and I think it’s cerated a difficulty in the mentality at Barnsley.

“I just feel like we’re still getting bogged down by that. I feel like the players who experienced last season are still struggling a little bit in terms of having the confidence.

“I think Cheltenham will be an easier game than Plymouth in terms of the quality that they might have on display, no disrespect to them so I do believe Barnsley will win, I think it could be 3-1.

“But it all depends whether Barnsley approach this with confidence and energy and a strong mentality.

“That is not what we saw against Plymouth, it’s certainly not what we saw last season so we are kind of waiting as Barnsley fans for things to just click into place and for Michael Duff to hopefully finally get these guys playing again and turn the situation around.

“I’m hoping the combination of Michael Duff as manager and a few fresh faces who weren’t impacted by last season because they’re new to the club will just help us get that confidence and that kick start that we need to start the season and get three points on the board. I’m hoping that will be this weekend.”

The Verdict:

This is bound to be an exciting occasion for both teams. Whilst there wasn’t bad blood between fans and Michael Duff when he left for the job at Oakwell, as Joe says, there’s always going to be a bit more of a desire to get the win.

The Tykes haven’t got off to the best start to life in League One so they will be keen to some points under their belt and kick start their season.

It’s no surprise that some of the team are still in the mentality of last season but Duff will be keen to encourage his side to change that as the season gets going with this being the perfect occasion to do so.