“Going to be the big question” – Pete O’Rourke provides thoughts on likelihood of West Brom appointing 51-year-old

West Brom are currently on the search for Steve Bruce’s replacement after it was confirmed earlier in the week that the Baggies were parting company with the 61-year-old.

Lots of names have already been linked with the job, and whilst financial demands and individual desires are likely to add a layer of complication, Sean Dyche’s name has been associated with the current vacancy.

Dyche has been out of work since Burnley opted to part company in the latter stages of the last campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on whether or not Dyche would be a strong appointment at The Hawthorns, and the likelihood of it all coming to fruition, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think it’d be a great appointment for West Brom.

“But it is whether they can persuade Dyche to move down to the Championship again with Dyche maybe holding out hope of getting a Premier League job in the near future.

“That is going to be the big question.”

The verdict

Dyche is still looked on favourably by most, and given what he was able to consistently achieve at Burnley, it is hard not to agree that this would be a positive move by Albion.

However, Dyche has seemingly been holding out for a Premier League job, something that adds complications to West Brom’s approach.

There have been some exciting names associated with the job, with the majority of them being more attainable than Dyche.

It does not appear likely that Dyche will be the man to succeed Bruce when taking everything into account but it is certainly worth trying.