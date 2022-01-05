‘Going to be playing in the Premier League sooner rather than later’ – Wolves join Leeds in pursuit of EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves have joined the race for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Leeds United saw offers rejected in the summer but are said to be weighing up another bid in 2022, with Burnley, Newcastle United, Norwich City, and Wolves also keen.

But would he be a good signing for the Molineux outfit? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Wolves are short of central midfielders looking through their squad, with even someone like Joao Moutinho, whilst influential still, hardly getting any younger.

O’Brien is a player that I’m a big fan of. He’s got Premier League quality and it’s going to be difficult for Huddersfield to retain him in one of the next two transfer windows.

The 23-year-old has pace, energy and is tenacious without the ball as well. He’s a very good player and would suit the way the game is played in the Premier League.

Wolves would be a good destination for him, too, you can’t really argue that.

The depth of Bruno Lage’s squad means he’s not going to be isolated in terms of his game-time, whilst the Molineux club have proved that they can develop players.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing for sure.

O’Brien is a player that is evidently going to be playing in the Premier League sooner rather than later and though Huddersfield will want to try and make that happen with them that is far from guaranteed right now.

O’Brien may well feel that the time to move away from the club and take a shot at the Premier League is soon, and Wolves are a club that could really suit him with their style of play and with the way they like to work.

Whether he gets straight into their side I am not so sure but I would have every faith in him proving to be a real hit at Molineux in the long term and so I think it is worth a go.

Charlie Gregory

Wolves eyeing a move for O’Brien doesn’t surprise me because he’s seemingly already cracked it at second-tier level.

His performances for Huddersfield have been eye-catching and he’s arguably one of their best performers on a consistent basis. Even his age is working in his favour considering he is just 23-years-old and has the potential to get even better.

His level of experience means that a jump up to the Premier League might not be too hard to handle and considering some of the other players that have also ended up playing in the top flight, it seems to me like he would have no issue in settling in and getting in the starting eleven in time. He might not be an instant starter but he’ll surely get some action for them as time goes on.

Huddersfield would no doubt be distraught to lose him but you couldn’t blame him for a move. Wolves are, at this point, a well-established Premier League team that play some good football. If given the chance to go and get on the field for them, you couldn’t blame him and it could be a solid addition to their squad to boot.